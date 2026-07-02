Spiro just raised $215M. Stop calling it an “Electric Okada company”

The money behind this round isn’t chasing an app. It’s chasing infrastructure, and Nigeria sits right at the centre of why.

“$215 million”. That’s the number Spiro announced this month, and if you scrolled past it thinking “another e-bike startup gets funded,” you missed what actually happened.

The pan-African electric mobility company pulled in the money from a group of European and African institutional investors, including Impact Fund Denmark and Equitane, with FEDA staying on as a returning backer. A few weeks later, China’s NewTrails Capital added another $55 million, taking the full round to $270 million. Spiro’s total disclosed funding now sits at over half a billion dollars.

For a company most people still think of as “the guys with the electric okadas,” that’s a serious amount of money. And serious money doesn’t move like this for a gadget business. It moves like this for infrastructure.

The Motorcycle isn’t the product

Spiro builds electric motorcycles, yes! The two-wheelers that quietly carry Lagos, Kampala, Kigali and Nairobi to work every day. But the bike is arguably the least interesting part of the business. What Spiro is really selling is the network underneath it: over 100,000 electric vehicles and more than 2,500 battery-swap stations across seven African countries, Nigeria included.

Here’s how it works. A rider’s battery runs low, so instead of parking somewhere for hours waiting on an unreliable grid, they roll into a Spiro station and swap it for a full one in minutes. Do that across tens of thousands of riders, every day, and you’ve quietly built something closer to a distributed power grid than a motorcycle brand.

Why the investors behind this round are different

This is the bit worth paying attention to: the capital in this round doesn’t come from the usual startup playbook. It’s pension money and infrastructure capital, the type that normally funds ports, power plants and toll roads, not apps.

Impact Fund Denmark, which invests on behalf of Danish pensioners, said its interest comes down to both commercial growth potential and measurable climate impact. That’s a different kind of bet than a VC hoping for a quick exit. Infrastructure investors plan in decades. They only write cheques this size when they’re convinced the underlying asset, in this case, a continent-spanning battery network, will still be standing, and still be needed, twenty years from now.

Scale also does something else here: it makes the business harder to copy. A rival with $5 million can build a motorcycle. A company with $200 million-plus can build the energy network around it, and once that network exists, undercutting it gets expensive fast. Every rider who joins makes the whole system a little more valuable, and a little harder to compete with.

Why it matters more for Nigeria than you’d think

Nigeria isn’t a footnote in this story. Spiro already runs a battery recycling facility here, and the country sees an estimated 3.5 million motorcycle inflows a year one of the largest two-wheeler markets on the continent. In Lagos and Kano especially, okadas and delivery bikes aren’t a lifestyle choice. They’re the transport system filling the gap mass transit hasn’t.

The timing lines up with something else, too. Fuel subsidy reforms over the last couple of years pushed petrol prices up sharply, squeezing the daily earnings of commercial riders who live on razor-thin margins. Electric bikes cut that running cost significantly, which means money stays in a rider’s pocket instead of going into a fuel tank exposed to naira swings and global oil prices.

There’s a national angle too, even if it doesn’t get talked about as much. Every litre of petrol an okada doesn’t burn is foreign exchange Nigeria isn’t spending on fuel imports. At a time when FX reserves are a constant headline, that’s not a small thing.

A bet on African cities, not just African bikes

Take away the “EV startup” label and what’s left is a company building manufacturing plants in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, an R&D centre in Nairobi, a recycling facility in Nigeria, and a swap-station network designed around African realities: patchy power supply, dense cities, and millions of people whose livelihoods depend on two wheels.

That’s the actual reason ports and utilities-style capital showed up for this round instead of the usual venture crowd. As Spiro founder Gagan Gupta put it, the company is heading into “its next growth chapter,” aiming to deliver cheaper, cleaner transport to millions of riders across the continent.

For Nigeria, the takeaway is fairly simple: the infrastructure that will move the country’s cities for the next couple of decades is being financed and built right now, one swap station at a time.