Tales of Ramadan Returns for a Second Season Across Nigerian TV

Maggi’s beloved Television series from Maggi, Tales of Ramadan returns with a fresh new season, inviting audiences back into intimate stories shaped by love, faith, and the rhythms of everyday life during the holy month. Airing across various TV stations including Zee World, Africa Magic, and NTA, the series continues its commitment to telling human stories rooted in Northern Nigeria.

The six-part second season expands the world of the series with new characters, deeper emotional arcs and layered storytelling that reflects the complexities of family, friendship, and belief. Directed by Orire Nwani, alongside Adeniyi J. Omobuleijo (Irora Iya), the six-part series continues its compelling exploration into moments of quiet reflection and heightened drama, capturing the spirit of Ramadan.

Tales of Ramadan 2 features a stellar cast, including Lucy Ameh, Sani Muazu, Saeed Mohammed (Funky Mallam), Abba Alli Zaky, Farida Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Rabiatu Suleiman and Chidinma Ugwu whose performances bring authenticity and heart to the screens.

Produced by Josh Olaoluwa, Goodness Emmanuel, and Hope Eniayekan under Conceptified Media, ‘Tales of Ramadan’ is shot by cinematographer Timmy Davies, with Tomi Folowosele returning as Head Writer.