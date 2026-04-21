5 Ways to Enter University Without JAMB in 2026

5 Ways to Enter University Without JAMB in 2026

5 ways to gain university admission in Nigeria without JAMB (most students don’t know this)

You don’t actually need JAMB to get into a university in Nigeria. Here are 6 legal ways to gain admission into Nigerian universities without JAMB in 2026.

Every year, over 1.5 million Nigerians sit for the UTME, yet only a fraction gain admission.

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If you’re currently staring at a low JAMB score or missed the registration window, it’s easy to feel like your year is "wasted".

But the truth is, you don’t actually need JAMB to get into a university in Nigeria. Yes, you read that right.

JAMB is just one door, and it’s currently the most crowded one.

In 2026, the National Universities Commission (NUC) recognised several legal "backdoors" that allow you to start your degree immediately, some even skipping the 100 Level entirely.

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If you have your 5 O-Level credits, you are already eligible for these five routes.

1. The IJMB route: Fast-track to 200 level

University students receiving lecture in Nigeria

The Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) is arguably the most popular alternative.

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How it works: You spend 9 months studying three subjects related to your intended course. After the final exam, you apply for Direct Entry (DE).

The Big Win: You gain admission into the 200 Level.

2026 Status: Registration for the 2026/2027 session is currently open (Closing soon in May/June for most centres).

Accepted By: Most Federal and State Universities in Northern and Central Nigeria (UNILORIN, UNIBEN, UNIABUJA, etc.). Note: UNILAG and UI generally do not accept IJMB.

Estimated cost: ₦190,000 – ₦300,000

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Read this if you’re thinking about your career options: How to Create a Career Plan That Works for You (Step-by-Step Guide)

2. JUPEB: The shortcut smart students are using

A student studying

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is one of the fastest ways into university without JAMB.

If your dream school is in the South (like UNILAG, OAU, or UNN), JUPEB is your gold standard.

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Here’s how it works:

Write JUPEB exams

Gain Direct Entry admission into 200 level

Duration: One academic session (approx. 9–10 months)

Estimated cost: ₦350,000 – ₦550,000

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3. Private universities: No JAMB, no drama

A study group

Here’s the simplest route of all. Although many private universities require JAMB, some don't need it at all.

Private universities that require JAMB accommodate low cut-off marks and offer additional exams that give you a pathway to admission.

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You might be interested in the 10 useless courses in Nigeria and what to study instead.

4. NOUN: The strike-proof alternative

Nigerian students in a crowded lecture hall

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is the most flexible option in 2026. You apply directly on the NOUN portal with your O-level results.

Because it is an open-learning model, it is immune to ASUU strikes. You can graduate exactly when you’re supposed to.

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While a JAMB score isn't necessary, a JAMB registration number is required for regularisation.

You receive the same degree status as any other federal university graduate and are eligible for NYSC (under the specified age limit).

It’s best for working students or anyone in need of flexibility and stability.

Estimated cost: ₦65,000 – ₦80,000 (1st Sem)

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5. The Polytechnic Way

Students engaging in entrepreneurial studies

Many students view Polytechnics as a "consolation prize", but in 2026, it’s a brilliant chess move.

Apply for a National Diploma (ND) at a Polytechnic. After 2 years, use your results for Direct Entry into a University.

You’ll enter the 200 Level with a practical skill set that regular "JAMBites" don't have

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Estimated cost: ₦50,000 – ₦120,000 (Yearly)

READ ALSO: Best ways to work and earn while waiting for admission in Nigeria

Diploma programmes don’t get enough attention, but they work.

Duration: 1–2 years

Entry requirements: Usually easier

Outcome: Can lead to 200-level admission

This route is perfect if you want something flexible and less competitive.