Oyo school kidnapping: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind attack, says government rejected his rescue offer

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho has claimed he knows politicians behind the Oyo school kidnapping, alleging he offered to assist in rescue operations but was not granted approval by authorities.

Sunday Igboho claims he knows politicians allegedly behind the Oyo school kidnapping.

He says he offered to assist in rescue operations through a security initiative.

Igboho alleges approval issues between federal and state authorities over the initiative.

His claims have not been independently verified, and authorities have not responded publicly.

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Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has claimed that he knows politicians allegedly behind the recent Oyo school kidnapping, stating that he is willing to expose those involved if the situation persists.

In a video circulating online, Igboho alleged that certain individuals within the political space are sponsoring criminal groups responsible for kidnappings in parts of the South-West, including the recent attack in Oyo State.

He claimed that he has knowledge of those behind the operations but has not yet made their identities public.

“I know the politicians behind them,” he said in the video, adding that he would reveal their identities if the attacks continue.

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“I’m not asking for money, Governor Seyi Makinde knows I have the capacity to rescue the Oriire k!dnapp£d victims, why hasn't he granted me permission? I established 'Iru Ekun' Security Network with FG approval, but state government disapproved, I don’t have children in Nigeria… pic.twitter.com/jl7q5Sjjyb — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 4, 2026

Igboho also claimed that he had previously offered to assist in rescue efforts through a security initiative he described as “Iru Ekun,” which he said was established with federal approval but allegedly rejected by a state government.

Yoruba nation activist Sunday Igboho

According to him, the initiative was designed to support local security efforts in tackling kidnappings and banditry in affected areas.

He further claimed that he has the capacity, alongside his team, to assist in rescuing abducted schoolchildren, but said he was advised against using force during operations.

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He alleged that he was warned that any forceful action could endanger the lives of the abducted children, adding that if anything went wrong, he and his team would be held responsible.

Igboho said he was speaking out of what he described as personal goodwill, insisting that his motivation is not political or personal interest.

Sunday Adeyemo Igboho

He also noted that he does not have children in Nigeria, stating that his immediate family members are based in Canada and Germany.

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As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the Federal Government or the Oyo State Government regarding Igboho’s claims.