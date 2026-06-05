GBfoods Nigeria, makers of Gino and Bama, extend Hilda Baci partnership into third year.

Hilda Baci and representatives of GBfoods Nigeria during the signing ceremony renewing their partnership for a third consecutive year to promote culinary creativity, local flavours and memorable dining experiences for Nigerian families.

Hilda Baci and representatives of GBfoods Nigeria during the signing ceremony renewing their partnership for a third consecutive year to promote culinary creativity, local flavours and memorable dining experiences for Nigerian families.

Partnership reinforces commitment to culinary innovation, authentic local flavours, and meaningful family connections.

GBfoods Nigeria, makers of popular household brands including Gino tomato pastes and seasoning cubes, Bama Mayonnaise and sharwarma mix, has renewed its partnership with renowned chef and culinary entrepreneur Hilda Baci for a third consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative culinary solutions that help Nigerian families create memorable meals while celebrating local flavours and the connections that food fosters.

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The renewal agreement, signed on June 1, 2026, at the company's headquarters in Lagos, marks another milestone in a successful collaboration that has inspired millions of Nigerians through food-focused campaigns, culinary storytelling, and consumer engagement initiatives since its inception in 2023 marking another milestone in a collaboration that has become one of the most recognizable brand-ambassador relationships in Nigeria's food industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GBfoods Nigeria stated that, "The ambition behind this partnership was never simply about growing market share or increasing business. It was about celebrating who Nigerians are and how we express love through everyday gestures, especially through food. AtGBFoods, we believe that great food is one of the most powerful ways to say 'I love you.' As we looked for a partner who embodies that belief, there was no better choice than Hilda Baci. In just three years, she has become the undisputed number one chef in Africa, inspiring millions through her passion, creativity, and dedication to the culinary arts. We are proud to continue this journey with her for a third year."

The partnership has seen Hilda Baci become a strong advocate for GBfoods Nigeria, championing the values of quality, creativity, authentic cooking experiences and celebrating local flavors. Together, they have engaged consumers across the country through digital campaigns, cooking demonstrations, recipe creations, and cultural conversations centered around food.

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Reflecting on the renewal, Hilda Baci noted said "My partnership with GBfoods Nigeria is one that I am deeply passionate about. The brand plays a key role in almost everything I do. Over the years, our relationship has grown beyond a typical brand partnership into a shared commitment to celebrating food, culture, and the connections that food creates. I'm excited to continue building on that foundation and creating even more impact together."

As one of the leading food companies in Nigeria, GBfoods remains committed to delivering products that enrich everyday meals while fostering meaningful partnerships that resonate with consumers and reflect the values of Nigerian families.