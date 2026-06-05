Advertisement

GBfoods Nigeria, makers of Gino and Bama, extend Hilda Baci partnership into third year.

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 17:32 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Hilda Baci and representatives of GBfoods Nigeria during the signing ceremony renewing their partnership for a third consecutive year to promote culinary creativity, local flavours and memorable dining experiences for Nigerian families.
Partnership reinforces commitment to culinary innovation, authentic local flavours, and meaningful family connections.
Advertisement

GBfoods Nigeria, makers of popular household brands including Gino tomato pastes and seasoning cubes, Bama Mayonnaise and  sharwarma mix, has renewed its partnership with renowned chef and culinary entrepreneur Hilda Baci for a third consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative culinary solutions that help Nigerian families create memorable meals while celebrating local flavours and the connections that food fosters. 

Advertisement

The renewal agreement, signed on June 1, 2026, at the company's headquarters in Lagos, marks another milestone in a successful collaboration that has inspired millions of Nigerians through food-focused campaigns, culinary storytelling, and consumer engagement initiatives since its inception in 2023 marking another milestone in a collaboration that has become one of the most recognizable brand-ambassador relationships in Nigeria's food industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GBfoods Nigeria stated that, "The ambition behind this partnership was never simply about growing market share or increasing business. It was about celebrating who Nigerians are and how we express love through everyday gestures, especially through food. AtGBFoods, we believe that great food is one of the most powerful ways to say 'I love you.' As we looked for a partner who embodies that belief, there was no better choice than Hilda Baci. In just three years, she has become the undisputed number one chef in Africa, inspiring millions through her passion, creativity, and dedication to the culinary arts. We are proud to continue this journey with her for a third year."

The partnership has seen Hilda Baci become a strong advocate for GBfoods  Nigeria, championing the values of quality, creativity,  authentic cooking experiences and celebrating local flavors. Together, they have engaged consumers across the country through digital campaigns, cooking demonstrations, recipe creations, and cultural conversations centered around food.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the renewal, Hilda Baci noted said  "My  partnership with GBfoods Nigeria is one that I am deeply passionate about. The brand  plays a key role in almost everything I do. Over the years, our relationship has grown beyond a typical brand partnership into a shared commitment to celebrating food, culture, and the connections that food creates. I'm excited to continue building on that foundation and creating even more impact together."

As one of the  leading food companies  in Nigeria, GBfoods remains committed to delivering products that enrich everyday meals while fostering meaningful partnerships that resonate with consumers and reflect the values of Nigerian families.

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Oyo school kidnapping: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind attack, says government rejected his rescue offer
News
05.06.2026
Oyo school kidnapping: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind attack, says government rejected his rescue offer
DSS should question Sunday Igboho over claim he knows politicians funding kidnappers — Atiku aide
News
05.06.2026
DSS should question Sunday Igboho over claim he knows politicians funding kidnappers — Atiku aide
GBfoods Nigeria, makers of Gino and Bama, extend Hilda Baci partnership into third year.
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
GBfoods Nigeria, makers of Gino and Bama, extend Hilda Baci partnership into third year.
Dave brings The Boy Who Played the Harp tour to Lagos for his first-ever headline shows in Nigeria
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Dave brings The Boy Who Played the Harp tour to Lagos for his first-ever headline shows in Nigeria
Qing Madi's label war deepens as both sides claim victory in court dispute
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Qing Madi's label war deepens as both sides claim victory in court dispute
Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating
News
05.06.2026
Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating