MFM suspends night vigils nationwide over rising insecurity, see full details

Why MFM suspended night vigils nationwide.

MFM has suspended all night vigils nationwide due to worsening security concerns in Nigeria.

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The church has ordered all services, meetings, and programmes to end by 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

The directive is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting worshippers and church workers across all branches.

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has suspended all night vigils and overnight prayer meetings across its branches nationwide over growing security concerns in Nigeria.

The directive was contained in an internal circular dated June 5, 2026, and signed by the Director of Administration, MFM International Headquarters and Nigeria, Temitope A. Olawale.

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The new measures take immediate effect and apply to all branches, regions, zones, departments, and ministries under the church nationwide.

Under the directive, all church programmes, services, meetings, and activities must now end no later than 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

The church also announced the indefinite suspension of overnight vigils, prayer meetings, and similar programmes as a precautionary measure in light of the country’s security situation.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM)

According to the circular, branches that consider vigils necessary may convert them into evening prayer programmes, provided they conclude by 8:00 p.m.

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MFM said the decision was taken solely to protect worshippers and church workers amid rising security challenges across the country.

The church stressed that the directive was not intended to disrupt worship activities but to safeguard lives and ensure members can attend services safely.

“The directives are purely precautionary and aimed at safeguarding the lives and well-being of our members in the face of the current security situation in the country,” the circular stated.

Night vigil in a Nigerian church.

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The church instructed Principal Regional Overseers, Senior Regional Overseers, Mega Regional Overseers, Zonal Pastors, Branch Pastors, and other church leaders to ensure strict compliance with the new guidelines.

Mega Regional Overseers were also directed to communicate the information to all regions, zones, branches, and relevant departments under their supervision for immediate implementation.

Copies of the circular were reportedly sent to the General Overseer, Assistant General Overseers, the Administrative Task Force, and several church departments, including Women on Fire, Tent Makers Ministries, and the Youth Ministry.

The decision comes amid increasing concerns over insecurity in several parts of Nigeria, including incidents of kidnappings, attacks on communities, and threats to public gatherings.

Religious organisations and event organisers have increasingly adopted precautionary measures to protect participants and reduce exposure to security risks.

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Founded in 1989 by Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, MFM is one of Nigeria’s largest Pentecostal churches, with branches across the country and in several other nations.

Dr. Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), preaching at a church service.