Here are courses you can read despite having a low JAMB score

Here are courses you can read despite having a low JAMB score

10 best courses to study in Nigeria with a low JAMB score (2026)

Didn’t get the JAMB score you wanted? Here are 10 strong courses to study in Nigeria without JAMB, from nursing to software development.

Missing out on JAMB does not mean your education or career plans have to stop.

Several high-demand courses and professional paths offer strong opportunities without the traditional admission route.

From healthcare to tech and finance, some options may even offer faster routes to employment.

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Every year, millions of Nigerians sit for JAMB. A significant number of them do not get the scores they need. Some miss the exam entirely.

If you are in either category, the good thing is that the traditional university route is not the only one worth taking and in some cases, not even the best one.

Here are ten courses worth considering if JAMB is not working in your favour.

1. Accounting

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Accounting is one of the most stable career choices in Nigeria. Banks, audit firms, government agencies, and private companies all need accountants, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) offers a degree pathway, you will need a JAMB registration number, but your score plays no role in admission.

Various universities also offer part-time programmes. The real long-term play here is professional certification like ICAN, ACCA, and the rest, which will matter more to employers than where your degree is from.

2. Computer Science

A Computer Science degree on its own will not get you very far in today's job market, if we're being real. Employers want specific, demonstrable skills.

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What it does offer is a structured foundation before you specialise in something more in-demand like software development, AI, or data science.

Part-time programmes at various universities do not require JAMB, making it a viable starting point for those who want the BSc before building from there.

3. Nursing

Federal schools of nursing require traditional entry, but there are many institutions where JAMB is not part of the process.

Schools of Nursing across the country offer Basic Nursing, Basic Midwifery, and related programmes with admission based entirely on O'Level results and internal entrance exams.

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Employment prospects are strong domestically and even stronger if you are considering working abroad. It is one of the cleaner pathways on this list.

10 best courses to study in Nigeria without JAMB

4. Software Development

If you are done trying to navigate the traditional system, this is where you leave it behind entirely.

The software development job market in Nigeria cares about what you can build, not where you studied.

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Bootcamps like Decagon, AltSchool Africa, and Semicolon offer structured training programmes that have placed graduates in real roles. A strong portfolio will open more doors here than any certificate.

5. Data Analysis

Nigeria's finance, fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors are all hiring data analysts, and the skill shortage is real.

Like software development, this field is largely portfolio and skill-driven. Google's Data Analytics certificate on Coursera is a legitimate starting point, and several local training providers offer structured programmes.

The demand is there, the question is whether you put in the work to meet it.

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6. Community Health

This one is more niche and deserves an honest framing. Community Health is not a course you pursue speculatively because employment is concentrated in Primary Health Care centres, NGOs, and government health agencies, often in rural and underserved areas.

If you already have a genuine interest in care work or a strong network in the NGO sector, the prospects are solid.

Several universities offer it as a part-time programme, and the extra hours are best spent volunteering to build the portfolio you will need.

10 best courses to study in Nigeria without JAMB

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7. UI/UX Design

Same reality as software development. Employers want to see your work, not your certificate.

Structured bootcamps and online platforms will get you to a hirable level, but you will need to build projects, seek feedback, and develop a portfolio that speaks for itself.

The demand is there; the path just requires consistency over credentials.

8. Cybersecurity

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One of the fastest-growing fields in Nigeria and globally. Certifications like CompTIA Security+, CEH, and Google's Cybersecurity certificate carry genuine weight with employers.

No JAMB, no traditional degree required, but this is a technical field that demands serious study. Treat it accordingly.

9. Digital Marketing

Every business with an online presence needs this skill, which in 2026 is essentially every business worth working for.

Certifications from Google, HubSpot, and Meta are widely recognised. Results and case studies matter most, so, document your wins from the start.

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10 best courses to study in Nigeria without JAMB

10. Project Management

PMP, PRINCE2, and Google's Project Management certificate are all accessible without any traditional academic entry requirements.