At 63, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo graduates with first-class law degree

Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo celebrates her graduation with a first-class law degree from Elizade University at 63

Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo celebrates her graduation with a first-class law degree from Elizade University at 63

Nigerian preacher and author Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo has proven that learning has no age limit after graduating with a first-class Law degree from Elizade University, emerging as the best graduating student in her class.

Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo graduated with a Law degree from Elizade University.

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She earned a first-class degree and emerged as the best graduating student in her class.

The preacher returned to university in 2022 at the age of 59 after already holding a degree in English.

Her husband, Bishop Felix Remi Adejumo, celebrated the achievement, describing it as a major family milestone.

While some people are still saying they're "too old" to go back to school, Nigerian preacher and author, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, has just proved that learning truly has no age limit.

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The respected cleric graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from Elizade University, Ondo State, during the institution's convocation ceremony held on Friday.

Even more impressive, she didn't just graduate — she finished with a first-class degree and reportedly emerged as the best graduating student in her class.

Funke Felix-Adejumo received her Bachelor of Laws degree during Elizade University's convocation ceremony.

Felix-Adejumo returned to the classroom in 2022 at the age of 59, several decades after obtaining her first degree in English Language from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Four years later, she has added another major academic achievement to her name.

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Her husband, Bishop Felix Remi Adejumo, shared the exciting news on Instagram, celebrating his wife's remarkable performance.

"Big congratulations my Darling @ffadejumo, an amazing Woman of inestimable beauty and brain," he wrote.

Speaking about the achievement, he revealed that the law degree has become a major milestone for their family.

"Today marks a huge milestone in our family history due to your incredible performance coming out with a First class and top of your class as a Lawyer in equity," he said.

He also expressed how proud the family is of her accomplishment while praying for greater success in the next phase of her life.

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"We as a family are proud of your achievements. The Lord will continually bless you as you enter into a phase of your life.

"You are loved and celebrated," he added.

Reflecting on the journey herself, Funke Felix-Adejumo shared just how much dedication it took to earn the degree.

According to a post on her Instagram page, the journey lasted four years, which she broke down into 48 months, 576 weeks, 4,032 days, 96,768 hours, 5,806,080 minutes and 348,364,800 seconds.

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Family members and well-wishers joined the 63-year-old author to mark the historic academic milestone at Elizade University.

The post highlighted the determination and consistency that went into achieving the feat.

Funke Felix-Adejumo is widely known across Nigeria and beyond as a preacher, conference speaker and author. She is the President of the Funke Felix-Adejumo Foundation and the convener of the annual Women on the Winning Edge Conference, where she focuses on women empowerment, family values and personal development.