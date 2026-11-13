It is important - Eric Chelle orders Nigeria to banish Guinea-Bissau ghost vs Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has challenged his squad to bounce back from their humiliating defeat to Guinea-Bissau by taking six points in the AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has challenged his players to put their 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau behind them and secure maximum points against Tanzania.

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Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday, with Chelle demanding six points to keep their AFCON 2027 qualification hopes alive.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his players to banish the memory of their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau when Nigeria face Tanzania in a crucial AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header.

Nigeria were thrashed 3-0 in Bissau in their previous Group L fixture, leaving them under pressure to respond when they host Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is under pressure to beat Tanzania.

“We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win,” Chelle told the NFF.

“It is important to sustain the hope, and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea-Bissau and show their true quality.”

GAMEDAY in Uyo 📍 https://t.co/HEPncQglTw — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

High spirit in camp

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Chelle says the mood in the Super Eagles camp is positive, with every player focused on the task ahead.

“The spirit in camp is high and everyone is focused on achieving victory in both matches,” he added.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in Super Eagles training.

Nigeria opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in Uyo before suffering the heavy defeat in Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles currently sit second in Group L on three points, three behind Guinea-Bissau, and cannot afford another setback if they hope to secure the group’s remaining automatic qualification ticket.

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Boost from Madagascar

Nigeria also received a major boost on Thursday night after Madagascar held Guinea-Bissau to a 1-1 draw.

Guinea-Bissau had been leading the group with maximum points, but the draw means Nigeria can close the gap to just one point if they beat Tanzania in Uyo on Friday.

Guinea-Bissau National team dropped points against Madagascar || Pan-Africa Football

The result gives Chelle’s side a lifeline, but the coach knows Nigeria must now take advantage by winning both matches against Tanzania.

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Tanzania double-header

Nigeria will face Tanzania again on Tuesday, November 17, at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Tanzania have already qualified for AFCON 2027 as co-hosts, meaning the Super Eagles must finish above Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to secure the group’s remaining place at the tournament.

Victor Osimhen will miss the clash | Imago