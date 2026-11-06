NAF recovers cockpit voice recorder, human remains one month after Ondo air crash

The Nigerian Air Force has recovered the cockpit voice recorder and additional human remains from the scene of the October 5 aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, more than a month after the tragedy claimed 25 lives.

NAF recovers intact cockpit voice recorder and part of black box from Ondo aircraft crash site.

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Igbokoda residents raised alarm over human remains, aviation fuel contamination, and foul smell in the river after the crash.

Nigerian Air Force explains why recovery of wreckage and human remains has been difficult more than a month after the crash.

The recovery marks a significant development in the search for critical aircraft components that could help investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Abuja.

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According to him, technical teams from the NAF and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that the recovered Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was intact.

Ejodame said recovery teams had also retrieved a section of the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder (FDR), while efforts to find the remaining part continues

The recovery operation has also yielded additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains.

He explained that the operation remained difficult because of the challenging swamp terrain, which had complicated efforts to retrieve the submerged aircraft and other critical evidence.

“Operations are ongoing in challenging swamp terrain, with teams working to retrieve outstanding components and facilitate necessary technical examinations,” he said.

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The NAF spokesperson added that the recovery process involved careful handling of human remains, with the Directorate of Identification and Classification (DIC) responsible for the necessary procedures to establish the identities of the victims.

He added that the military had maintained contact with the victims' families to provide information and support as recovery efforts continued.

The NAF also acknowledged concerns raised by residents over the environmental impact of the crash, noting that the investigation would help establish what happened and identify measures to improve flight safety and protect lives.

“Ultimate objective is not only to establish circumstances surrounding the crash, but also to draw necessary lessons to strengthen flight safety, enhance ongoing airpower operations and further safeguard lives of personnel and citizens,” Ejodame said.

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Recall that the Nigerian Air Force aircraft, an ATR-42 with registration number NAF 931, crashed on October 5 near the Nigerian Navy's Forward Operating Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The aircraft was on a routine flight from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos when the accident occurred, killing all 25 people on board, comprising 20 passengers and five crew members.