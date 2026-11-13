Is he joining Ronaldo or Osimhen? Bruno Fernandes rejects Man United again

Manchester United could be set to lose their best player after Bruno Fernandes rejected a second contract renewal offer.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract renewal offer from the club, escalating doubts regarding his long-term future at Old Trafford as the hierarchy prepare for the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino.

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According to The Athletic, the 32-year-old Portugal international turned down the latest proposal following months of stalled discussions, remaining unsatisfied with the salary and contract length presented by the INEOS-led boardroom.

The rejection follows an initial snub during the summer transfer window, forcing Manchester United to confront the realistic prospect of losing their most influential playmaker.

Bruno-Man United contract standoff

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Fernandes' current deal is set to expire at the end of the season in June 2027, a timeline that would allow him to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs beginning in January.

Manchester United retain a 12-month extension option that would block a free winter exit if triggered, but the consecutive rejections highlight a growing disconnect between the player and the club's sporting direction.

The impasse mirrors the tensions that preceded his previous contract extension in August 2024, when reports indicated Fernandes was close to leaving Old Trafford due to concerns over the club's lack of ambition.

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While he ultimately committed his future to the club during that cycle, the structural problems have persisted, culminating in a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign that sees the team sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

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Persistent structural frustrations

Fernandes has publicly expressed his frustration with the club's trajectory, measuring his individual brilliance against the team's collective shortcomings.

"Yeah, I won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but what this club wants, what these fans want and what I want, myself and the team, we haven't got that yet," Fernandes stated previously.

His relationship with the outgoing coaching staff also showed signs of strain, highlighted when recently dismissed manager Michael Carrick dropped the captain for a 3-0 Premier League home defeat to Bournemouth, though Fernandes maintained diplomacy by posting a farewell message to the English manager on social media.

Bruno Fernandes (Image Credit: Getty Images)

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Despite securing the PFA Player of the Year award last season after breaking the Premier League's single-season assist record, the ongoing managerial carousel and poor domestic form suggest Fernandes could finally be looking to end his association with the Red Devils.

Saudi Arabian overtures

If Fernandes decides to depart, he will not lack lucrative alternative options, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey actively monitoring his contract situation.

According to Sky Sports, the midfielder turned down a monumental approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in June 2025, rejecting an offer that would have nearly tripled his wages to £250,000 a week while paying Manchester United a £100 million transfer fee.