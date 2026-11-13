You need to stay calm — Chelle explains Ilenikhena absence from Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has clarified that an injury is the reason George Ilenikhena was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania.

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His omission from the current squad sparked debate among fans, especially after Victor Osimhen’s continued absence through injury created opportunities in attack.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle expressed surprise at the reaction and urged supporters to remain calm.

“I am surprised, as you know; I am not on social media,” he said.

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Eric Chelle in a must-win clash.

“Some people send me a lot of things. I am surprised because there are no questions about the group and the players.”

Addressing the specific criticism over Ilenikhena, the Franco-Malian coach was direct: “For example, I saw a lot of people speaking about why George Ilenikhena is not here.

Eric Chelle with the Super Eagles.

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

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"Do you know that he has an injury? Before, some of you didn’t know. I think everybody needs to stay calm.”

Chelle also confirmed that Frank Onyeka was similarly unavailable through injury and reaffirmed that he takes full responsibility for squad selections and results.

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday before travelling for the return fixture next week.