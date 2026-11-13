Advertisement

You need to stay calm — Chelle explains Ilenikhena absence from Super Eagles squad

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:42 - 13 November 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has clarified that an injury is the reason George Ilenikhena was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania.
Advertisement

The young forward made an impressive start to his international career in September, scoring on his Super Eagles debut in the 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo.

Advertisement

His omission from the current squad sparked debate among fans, especially after Victor Osimhen’s continued absence through injury created opportunities in attack.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle expressed surprise at the reaction and urged supporters to remain calm.

“I am surprised, as you know; I am not on social media,” he said.

Advertisement
Eric Chelle turned 48 on Wednesday.
Eric Chelle in a must-win clash.

“Some people send me a lot of things. I am surprised because there are no questions about the group and the players.”

Addressing the specific criticism over Ilenikhena, the Franco-Malian coach was direct: “For example, I saw a lot of people speaking about why George Ilenikhena is not here.

Eric Chelle with the Super Eagles.
Eric Chelle with the Super Eagles.
George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier
Advertisement

"Do you know that he has an injury? Before, some of you didn’t know. I think everybody needs to stay calm.”

Chelle also confirmed that Frank Onyeka was similarly unavailable through injury and reaffirmed that he takes full responsibility for squad selections and results.

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday before travelling for the return fixture next week.

After a mixed start to the qualifying campaign that included a heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau, Chelle’s side are under pressure to deliver maximum points and keep their AFCON hopes firmly on track.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
LA 28: Nigeria incur Brighton wrath as the Olympics dream vanishes
Sports
13.11.2026
LA 28: Nigeria incur Brighton wrath as the Olympics dream vanishes
Morgan Rogers begs Tuchel to recall Chelsea star to England squad
Sports
13.11.2026
Morgan Rogers begs Tuchel to recall Chelsea star to England squad
Binghatti, Loft & Keys connect Kano investors to Dubai's luxury real estate market
News
13.11.2026
Binghatti, Loft & Keys connect Kano investors to Dubai's luxury real estate market
Sailboat with 4 people onboard goes missing in North Sea as rescuers call off search
News
13.11.2026
Sailboat with 4 people onboard goes missing in North Sea as rescuers call off search
Mbappe or Yamal should have won Ballon d'Or — Ex-Chelsea star questions Kane win
Sports
13.11.2026
Mbappe or Yamal should have won Ballon d'Or — Ex-Chelsea star questions Kane win
Nigerians in London surround INEC chairman's car in protest, demand his resignation
News
13.11.2026
Nigerians in London surround INEC chairman's car in protest, demand his resignation

Signing in with Google...