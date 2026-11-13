You need to stay calm — Chelle explains Ilenikhena absence from Super Eagles squad
The young forward made an impressive start to his international career in September, scoring on his Super Eagles debut in the 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo.
His omission from the current squad sparked debate among fans, especially after Victor Osimhen’s continued absence through injury created opportunities in attack.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle expressed surprise at the reaction and urged supporters to remain calm.
“I am surprised, as you know; I am not on social media,” he said.
“Some people send me a lot of things. I am surprised because there are no questions about the group and the players.”
Addressing the specific criticism over Ilenikhena, the Franco-Malian coach was direct: “For example, I saw a lot of people speaking about why George Ilenikhena is not here.
"Do you know that he has an injury? Before, some of you didn’t know. I think everybody needs to stay calm.”
Chelle also confirmed that Frank Onyeka was similarly unavailable through injury and reaffirmed that he takes full responsibility for squad selections and results.
Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday before travelling for the return fixture next week.
After a mixed start to the qualifying campaign that included a heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau, Chelle’s side are under pressure to deliver maximum points and keep their AFCON hopes firmly on track.