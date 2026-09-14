68-year-old Nigerian grandfather graduates with first-class degree in UK after returning to university at 64
Chris Osagbaekhoe, 68, returned to university at 64 to study Social Work.
The Nigerian-born grandfather of 12 graduated with first-class honours from Goldsmiths.
He now hopes to work as a social worker and establish a community project for young people.
Four years after returning to the university, Chris Osagbaekhoe, the Nigerian-born grandfather of 12, has graduated with first-class honours in Social Work from Goldsmiths, University of London, at the age of 68.
Osagbaekhoe, who was born and raised in Nigeria and now lives in Thamesmead, south-east London, received his BA (Hons) in Social Work at a graduation ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster on September 2, 2026, according to Goldsmiths, University of London.
Between 2013 and 2015, Osagbaekhoe studied Psychology and Counselling. In 2022, he decided to pursue Social Work as a mature student, driven by a desire to support vulnerable people and speak up for those whose voices are often unheard.
“Part of the inspiration was to empower people to empower themselves, and part of the motivation was to be a voice to the voiceless – that was my inner drive,” he told the BBC.
His journey, however, was not without setbacks. Osagbaekhoe transferred to Goldsmiths in 2024 after experiencing difficulties during his studies. He also lives with a disability that affects his mobility and causes him discomfort and pain.
Rather than allowing those challenges to end his academic journey, they became part of the reason he wanted to work with people facing difficult circumstances.
“There are abilities in disability,” Osagbaekhoe said. He said his lived experience had given him empathy, understanding and the determination to empower others.
The university also made adjustments to support him during his studies, including providing suitable parking because walking long distances and using public transport could be difficult for him. MyLondon reported that these arrangements made commuting to campus easier.
Despite the obstacles, Osagbaekhoe completed the degree with a first class. After his graduation, he said he was grateful for the resilience, faith and support that helped him through the difficult moments.
“I’m happy there were challenges along the way, but because of resilience and faith, and the support from Goldsmiths University, we are celebrating success today,” he said.
Now, the 68-year-old is looking for his first job as a qualified social worker. He also has plans beyond employment. Osagbaekhoe hopes to establish a community project or centre to support young people and help steer them away from crime.
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He is also a multi-instrumentalist who plays the drums, keyboard, guitar, bass guitar and trumpet and hopes to use music to inspire younger people.
Osagbaekhoe, however, hopes his story will encourage other mature students and people living with disabilities to pursue goals they may have postponed or thought were no longer possible.
“If I can achieve this at 68, others can too,” he said.
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