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Meet Dapo Akande, Nigerian-trained lawyer who presented cases before ICJ and now joins its bench as judge

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 12:48 - 05 November 2026
Meet Dapo Akande, Nigerian-trained lawyer who presented cases before ICJ and now joins its bench as judge
Professor Dapo Akande, a Nigerian-trained lawyer who once appeared before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in legal proceedings, has been elected as a judge of the same court.
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  • Dapo Akande studied law at Obafemi Awolowo University before building an international legal career at Oxford University.

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  • The Nigerian-born professor previously appeared in legal proceedings before the ICJ, the same court he will now join as a judge.

  • Akande, nominated by the UK, will serve a nine-year term at the UN's highest court in his individual capacity, not as Britain's representative.

Akande was elected on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, to serve a nine-year term at the ICJ, the United Nations’ principal judicial organ  after nearly three-decade career in international law. His tenure will begin on February 6, 2027.

The appointment places the Nigerian-born legal scholar among the judges responsible for deciding disputes between countries under international law. Interestingly, before his election, Akande had already appeared in proceedings before the court in his professional capacity as an advocate, counsel, adviser or expert.

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His journey into international law began in Nigeria, where he obtained his law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, before proceeding to the United Kingdom for further studies. He earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and later built an academic career at the University of Oxford.

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Akande is the Chichele Professor of Public International Law at Oxford University's Faculty of Law. He is also a Fellow of All Souls College and Co-Director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict.

His areas of expertise include international criminal law, armed conflict, the law of international organisations and international dispute settlement.

Beyond his academic work, Akande has contributed to legal proceedings before several international tribunals, including the ICJ, the International Criminal Court, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

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He has also advised governments across different continents and international organisations, including the United Nations, African Union Commission, Commonwealth Secretariat and Council of Europe.

Akande was nominated by the United Kingdom for the ICJ position. However, he will serve in his individual capacity as a judge rather than represent the interests of Britain or any other country.

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