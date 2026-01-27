If She Says These 9 Things on a First Date, You Might Want to Leave Early

The biggest red flags on a first date aren’t always obvious. Sometimes, they’re hidden in the things people casually say. Here are some to watch out for.

Dating advice often focuses on obvious red flags such as rudeness, dishonesty, or bad manners. But on first dates, the biggest warning signs are usually more subtle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While chemistry matters, conversation is where the truth sneaks out. The things someone casually says about their past relationships, boundaries , or expectations can reveal emotional unavailability, unresolved baggage, or control issues.

If she says any of the things below on a first date, it may be an early sign of deeper relationship red flags worth paying attention to before you get emotionally invested .

1. “All My Exes Were Crazy”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All My Exes Were Crazy”

At first, this may sound like bad luck or even honesty. But when someone reduces every past relationship to “my ex was mad, toxic or abusive,” it often signals a lack of self-reflection.

Relationships end for many reasons—communication breakdowns, mismatched values, and emotional unavailability. When none of that shows up in their story, it usually means they haven’t examined their role in anything.

One difficult ex is normal. A long list of “crazy” exes is a pattern, and patterns repeat themselves.

2. “All Men are all the same.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This might sound like a joke, but it’s usually rooted in resentment. Generalising an entire gender suggests unresolved bitterness and projection. It also means you’re likely being viewed through the lens of past disappointments rather than as an individual.

You can’t build something new while fighting ghosts from old relationships or bitter experiences.

3. “I Need Constant Reassurance”

Everyone needs reassurance sometimes. But Constantly? That’s emotionally exhausting. You’re a partner, not a life-support system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. “I’m Still Friends With All My Exes”

“I’m Still Friends With All My Exes”

One or two? Maybe. All of them? That’s something else, and it doesn’t look good. Unresolved feelings don’t disappear. They’re biding their time to resurface.

5. “I Get Bored Easily”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This often means she chases emotional highs, not deep connection. Long-term relationships and commitment aren’t fireworks 24/7. If she doesn’t understand this, then she’s not emotionally and psychologically ready for something serious.

6. “I don’t really like other women; I prefer Male Friendships”

“I don’t really like other women/I prefer Male Friendships”

Discomfort around other women can signal deep insecurity, internalised misogyny, or competitiveness disguised as “I’m just different.”

Someone who constantly distances themselves from their own gender often struggles with trust, solidarity, or emotional safety in relationships. You may not think of this as a big deal, but consider how it’d translate in her relationship with your unborn daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the first date, pay attention to how she talks about women who aren’t in the room.

7. “I’m a very jealous person, but it’s because I care.”

Jealousy is often romanticised, but excessive jealousy points to an emotional issue. When someone frames jealousy as proof of love early on, it can be a warning sign of future control issues.

Over time, this mindset can turn into checking phones, questioning friendships, or discomfort with independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. “I don’t really apologise... even when I’m wrong.”

At least it’s honest. And you have enough time to pay the bill and race home.

This statement is a sign of pride, defensiveness, or difficulty taking responsibility. Over time, this can lead to unresolved arguments, emotional invalidation, and power struggles.

Apologising doesn’t, in any way, make you weak. It actually shows emotional maturity. If someone can’t imagine ever being wrong, you’ll eventually be bad for them.

9. “I just need someone who won’t leave.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This sentence can sound soft, feminine , and vulnerable.

But deep down, it is a deep fear of abandonment. While everyone wants stability, this can lead to emotional dependency, people-pleasing, or staying in unhealthy dynamics just to avoid being alone.

What if She Says These Things Jokingly?

Jokes often carry truth. Pay attention to repetition. Repeat their words back to them and watch if they call it a joke or stand on business.

Advertisement

Advertisement