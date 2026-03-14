I Get Paid ₦45k Per Episode; I Have No Car or House — Papa Ajasco Star, Abiodun Ayoyinka

The veteran comic revealed that playing the popular role of Papa Ajasco hasn't provided him with the fortune fans might expect.

In a recent interview with Podcaster Lucky Udu, Mr. Abiodun Ayoyinka, the man who has played the role of "Papa Ajasco" in the popular sitcom of the same name, revealed that just a little has changed in his income since he took on the role nearly 30 years ago.

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"They are paying me ₦45,000 per episode. We record up to 13 episodes, and it's till until a year or two years," Ayoyinka shared.

He added that the character of Papa Ajasco has been registered by Wale Adenuga, who owns the copyright of the show. He shared that this has limited the opportunities he can access, as individuals and brands can't hire him to appear in the capacity of Papa Ajasco, which is what he's known for.

"That particular character has been registered by Wale Adenuga, and anybody that wants to use me with the character, with everything that I have, it has not been easy for me, and that's why you don't see me on adverts and billboards. I can't use the character without asking for permission," he revealed.

He added that he has been unable to exploit the strong and popular nature of the character because of the copyright attached to it, and this has limited the opportunities he can access as an actor.

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Lucky Udu, who is famous for interviewing previous famous people who have now fallen on hard times, inquired as to Ayoyinka's livelihood, and the actor revealed he has struggled to live comfortably since retiring as a civil servant 5 years ago.

"I was working for Lagos State Council for Art and Culture. Now, I am a retired officer. I retired five years ago, and things have not been easy for me. I don't have a car or house of my own," he says on his current economic situation.

Abiodun Ayoyinka shared that since retiring, playing the role of Papa Ajasco has been his full-time job, which earns him ₦45,000 per episode with up to 13 episodes annually.

The cast of Papa Ajasco which first aired in 1996. [Wale Adenuga Productions]

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This revelation has come as a rude shock for fans of the popular sitcom, which enjoyed nationwide fame from the 90s and 2000s, during which time millions of Nigerians tuned in weekly to watch the bot-bellied and bald-headed Papa Ajasco, whose trademark shirt and tie tucked in a wrapper made him and his co-star the philandering colorful spectacle wearing Boy Alinco two of the nation's most beloved TV characters.

During the peak of the show, Papa Ajasco was one of the major flagship series produced by the studios of Wale Adenuga Productions, which also produced other widely famous TV series, including Super Story and This Life.

Abiodun Ayoyinka's revelation that playing the role of Papa Ajasco hasn't provided the financial returns fans might expect is the latest in the continuous trend of former home video stars falling on hard times.

In 2024, Nollywood veterans Amaechi Muonagor and John Okafor, AKA Mr. Ibu, both pleaded for financial assistance from the public amid health battles that eventually led to their sad demise.

Recently, actress Halima Abubakar shared a video appealing for financial assistance for urgent brain and spleen surgery.

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