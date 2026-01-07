Before You Catch Feelings, Watch Out for These Red Flags in 2026

Dating Red Flags to Watch Out For in 2026

If you almost drowned in the dating pool in 2025, this guide will help you navigate the dating pool better in 2026 by showing you the dating red flags you shouldn’t ignore.

Dating in 2026 can be a little scary, especially if you gave it a chance in the past and ‘entered one chance’ (fell victim). For some, dating is the best thing after hot puff-puff; for others, it’s like a movie directed by Satan himself.

One minute, you’re being soft-launched, sharing playlists, having late-night chats, and sending voice notes in bedroom voice. The next minute, you’re playing mind games, ghosting or getting ghosted , crying and wishing you never met them.

But all of these can be avoided if you know what a red flag is, the types of red flags, and what to watch out for, all of which are extensively explained in my previous article. So, in this new year, what are the dating red flags you shouldn’t ignore?

1. Emotional Inconsistency: They’re Sweet in Public, Cold in Private

Some people value the idea of a relationship more than the responsibilities that come with it. They’re affectionate on social media and charming to the public, but dismissive and cold in private.

2. Constant Disrespect: They Joke About Your Feelings

Sarcasm is fine until every concern becomes a joke. If they say things like “You’re too emotional,” “Relax, can’t you take a joke?” or constantly mock your boundaries , what they’re really doing is minimising your emotions.

3. Avoiding Accountability: They Disappear When Things Get Real

Everything is fun until there’s a misunderstanding, disagreement or a tough situation; then they ghost, pull away, or suddenly become “too busy. This is a sign of immaturity. If they appear only when the tension fades, you’re dating an emotionally immature person who doesn’t understand conflict resolution .

4. Boundary Violations: When Your “No” Isn’t Respected

If someone repeatedly ignores your comfort zone, pressures you into situations you’re not ready for, invades or demands access to your privacy, or dismisses your feelings, that is disrespect. It often shows up as them reading your messages without your permission, forcing conversations, intimacy or commitment you’re not ready for, such as visiting parents or seeing their pastor or imam.

5. Unequal Effort: You’re Doing Most of the Work

You listen when they’re stressed. You show up when they need support. But when you need the same energy? Radio silence. A relationship shouldn’t feel one-sided. If you’re always pouring and never receiving, you’re the only one in the relationship, and you need to check out.

6. You’re Always Anxious Around Them

Sometimes the biggest red flag isn’t what they do, but how you feel. The general rule of thumb is that you feel great and better after spending time with someone. But if you feel the opposite – constantly feel tense, unsure, or like you’re walking on eggshells – your intuition is speaking.

7. They Downplay Your Dreams or Growth

Maybe they laugh at your goals. Or tell you to “be realistic”. Or act uncomfortable when you succeed. A partner who belittles your growth or discourages you is toxic and unsupportive, and no one grows or gets better in a toxic environment.

8. Inconsistency: They Only Show Up When It Benefits Them

They text when they’re bored, call when they want comfort, hang out when it suits them, but disappear when you need them to be present for you. Consistency is the backbone of any relationship. If someone treats you like an option, they shouldn’t have access to you like a priority.

9. Controlling Behaviour

Control can manifest as possessiveness, monitoring, or making decisions for you. You will hear stuff like, “Don’t talk to that friend anymore.” Wear this instead:” share your location.” This reduces your independence and identity over time.

10. Substance Abuse

Dating someone struggling with substance use, like alcohol, drugs, or addictive habits, can feel unpredictable. It affects their mood, reliability, and safety, and, in turn, the relationship becomes unstable. You can care about someone and still protect your peace. You cannot “fix” someone who isn’t ready to change.

11. Abuse: Any Behaviour That Causes Fear or Harm

Abuse isn’t only physical. It can be emotional, verbal, or psychological. Insults, guilt-tripping, intimidation, humiliation, manipulation, and isolation from friends and support systems are never signs of love, and it often begins subtly before it becomes obvious.

12. Constant Criticism

Feedback is normal and healthy, but constant correction, comparison, or judgment slowly damages confidence and drains you emotionally.

