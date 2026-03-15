Mother’s Day vs Mothering Sunday: Everything You Need to Know About Why We Celebrate Mothers Twice

Mother’s Day and Mothering Sunday are two different celebrations. Here’s everything you need to know.

Every year, sometime in March, social media fills up with heartfelt praises, photos, and messages celebrating mothers. Then a few months later, it happens again.

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Naturally, this leaves many people wondering: Why do we celebrate Mother’s Day twice? Is one the “real” one and the other a mistake? Some go as far as to make it a case of mothers being special and more regarded than fathers.

The truth is that Mother’s Day and Mothering Sunday are actually two different celebrations with separate origins, histories, and traditions. Over time, however, they’ve become closely linked, which is why many people use the names interchangeably.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is Mothering Sunday?

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Women worshipping at their mother church

Mothering Sunday is a Christian tradition that stemmed in the United Kingdom during the Middle Ages.

At first, it had little to do with celebrating mothers in the modern sense. Instead, it was a religious observance tied to the Christian calendar.

Mothering Sunday falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, the 40-day fasting period leading up to Easter. On this day, people would return to their “mother church", meaning the main church or cathedral in their area where they were baptised.

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During the medieval period, many young people worked as domestic servants and lived far away from their families. Mothering Sunday gave them a rare opportunity to go home and visit.

Gradually, the day became a family-focused celebration where children would bring gifts to their mothers. A traditional cake known as 'Simnel cake' also became associated with the day. It’s a fruitcake topped with marzipan balls symbolising the apostles.

Today, Mothering Sunday is widely celebrated in the UK and some Commonwealth countries, often with cards, gifts, and family meals, similar to modern Mother’s Day traditions.

What Is Mother’s Day?

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What is Mother's Day?

Mother's Day, as most people know it today, was created in the United States in the early 20th century by Anna Jarvis, an American activist who wanted to honour the sacrifices mothers make for their children.

After her own mother passed away in 1905, Jarvis campaigned tirelessly to establish a national day recognising mothers. Her efforts paid off when Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. president at the time, officially declared Mother’s Day a national holiday in 1914.

Unlike Mothering Sunday, Mother’s Day was never tied to religion or church traditions. Instead, it was designed purely as a day to appreciate mothers and motherhood.

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Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May in the United States and many other countries around the world.

Why the Dates Are Different

The main reason for the confusion is simple: the two celebrations come from different traditions.

Mothering Sunday is tied to the Christian calendar and Lent.

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Mother’s Day follows a fixed pattern—the second Sunday in May.

Because of this, Mothering Sunday usually falls sometime in March, while Mother’s Day happens in May.

Countries influenced by British traditions, such as the UK, Ireland, and parts of the Commonwealth, often observe Mothering Sunday.

Meanwhile, countries influenced by American culture tend to celebrate Mother’s Day in May.

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How the Two Celebrations Became Combined

Over the years, the meaning of Mothering Sunday has changed greatly. By the 20th century, the religious aspect had faded for many people, and the day became more about appreciating mothers rather than returning to one’s mother church.

At the same time, the popularity of the American version of Mother’s Day spread worldwide through media, advertising, and global culture.

As a result, the two celebrations started to look almost identical in practice. Today, whether it’s Mothering Sunday or Mother’s Day, most people celebrate by:

Giving gifts

Taking their mothers out for meals

Sharing appreciation messages

Posting heartfelt messages on social media

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Whether it’s Mothering Sunday in March or Mother’s Day in May, the purpose remains the same: recognising the love, sacrifice, and influence of mothers.

Both traditions, though different in origin, ultimately celebrate the same idea: the importance of motherhood and family.