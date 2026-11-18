FIFA Ranking: Morocco match Nigeria’s record as Super Eagles move up to fifth in Africa

The Super Eagles are now the fifth-best African side in the world, as the Atlas Lions make history.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved up one spot in the latest FIFA ranking, despite failing to impress in the just-concluded international window.

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Super Eagles crack Africa's top five as Morocco make history

The Super Eagles played just two games against Tanzania in the just-concluded international window but could only manage a win and a draw in their AFCON qualifier doubleheader.

That result has left Nigeria’s qualification hopes for next year’s AFCON in jeopardy, as Eric Chelle’s men now sit three points behind Guinea-Bissau in their group ahead of the final round of qualifiers next March.

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Nigeria Super Eagles could only manage one win and a draw in their AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Tanzania (Photo Credit: Tolu Arokodare/Instagram)

However, despite the disappointing result against the Taifa Stars, Nigeria moved up to the 29th spot in the latest ranking, up one spot from last month’s ranking.

The new ranking also makes Nigeria the fifth-best African side, ahead of the Desert Warriors of Algeria, who dropped one spot to sixth on the continent after losing to Togo in the second leg of their AFCON qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions continue to make history as they remain Africa’s number one ranked nation after moving up to fifth in the global ranking.

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This is the highest-ever FIFA ranking achieved by an African nation, matching Nigeria’s Super Eagles feat, who were the first African country to hold this spot in April 1994.

Spain remain top despite England defeat

Morocco are ahead of Senegal (18th), Egypt (26th) and Côte d’Ivoire (28th), who all make up the rest of Africa’s top five.

As for the rest of the world, world champions Spain remain the number one nation, despite losing to England in their UEFA Nations League encounter.

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England ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten streak.