England end Spain 43-game unbeaten run to claim sweet revenge

Thomas Tuchel's charges resisted a late onslaught to beat Spain in their final Nations League Group A3 clash.

England delivered a historic, resilient performance to secure a famous 3-2 victory over Spain at the Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday night, surviving a second-half onslaught with ten men to snatch the top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

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Entering the final Matchday 6 encounter, Spain held the advantage and were riding a staggering 43-match unbeaten streak. Thomas Tuchel’s side required a victory to surpass the reigning world and European champions in the standings.

While a late Spanish fightback threatened the outcome, the gritty 3-2 away win shattered Spain's invincible aura and proved that this England squad has the discipline to hold off the world's best under extreme pressure, something they failed to do at the World Cup against Argentina, or in the first-leg defeat to Spain.

Key Match Details

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England executed a masterful game plan in the first half, frustrating the hosts while efficiently creating chances of their own. Right before halftime, the Three Lions were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Captain Harry Kane stepped up and confidently buried the spot-kick to give the visitors a crucial 1-0 advantage at the break.

The visitors came out flying in the second half, stunning the Madrid crowd with two quickfire goals. In the 53rd minute, Declan Rice delivered a dangerous set-piece that Ezri Konsa headed home to double the lead. Just four minutes later, Jude Bellingham threaded a brilliant pass to Ben White, who finished at the far post to make it an incredible 3-0 for England.

However, the match was completely turned on its head in the 63rd minute. Following a defensive error from Jarell Quansah, Elliot Anderson committed a professional foul as the last man on Lamine Yamal and was shown a straight red card.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty in the 65th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-1. Ten minutes later, Spain struck again when Lamine Yamal slipped a pass to substitute Nico Williams, who provided a composed finish off the post to make it 3-2.

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With the momentum shifted, Spain relentlessly besieged the English goal in the closing stages. England goalkeeper James Trafford, selected ahead of Jordan Pickford, proved to be the hero, producing a string of miraculous saves, including a stunning double stop in stoppage time to deny Fermín López and Lamine Yamal, allowing the ten-man visitors to cling on for the 3-2 victory.

What the result means

For England, ending Spain’s 43-game unbeaten run in their own backyard is a huge statement. The famous victory ensures they finish above the world champions to top their Nations League group, meaning they will be seeded in the upcoming quarter-final draw.