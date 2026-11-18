Barcelona are in the market for a defender during the winter transfer window and have been urged to sign Calvin Bassey.

Former Fulham coach Javier Pereira has urged Barcelona to sign Calvin Bassey, arguing that the Nigeria international possesses the physical and athletic profile that Hansi Flick currently lacks.

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The Spanish coach made the recommendation during an interview with Marca today, November 18, detailing how his former player would immediately upgrade the current squad at Camp Nou.

Pereira outlines Barcelona fit

Barcelona are actively in the market for a centre-back ahead of the January transfer window. Despite the Spanish club searching for defensive reinforcements, they have not yet been linked with a move for the Fulham defender.

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Pereira leveraged his first-hand experience working with Bassey in London to highlight the exact qualities that make the 26-year-old an ideal fit for Flick's tactical system.

"I sincerely believe that Barcelona doesn’t have a centre-back like Bassey. He has a different physical and athletic profile, something Flick is lacking in important matches," Pereira told Marca, per Barcablaugranes.

Calvin Bassey netted a calm header for Fulham. || Imago

"He can play with a high defensive line; he knows how to jump forward; he’s aggressive in the opposition’s half, and he has great top speed."

The coach also praised the defender's ball progression skills, noting his ability to bypass opposition midfielders.

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"He has something that Barcelona, apart from Pau Cubarsi, doesn’t have: the ability to break lines with his dribbling," Pereira added. "If they mark Pedri, Rodri... he’d be able to take the ball and get into the opposition’s half."

Manchester United defensive shortlist

While Barcelona have not registered interest, Bassey has emerged as a primary target for Manchester United ahead of the impending transfer window.

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Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly included the Nigeria international on a shortlist of defensive targets; the Red Devils have conceded 19 goals in their first 10 Premier League matches this season, prompting the club to seek immediate reinforcements.

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Bassey has played every minute of Fulham's 10 league fixtures during the 2026/27 campaign, maintaining consistent form under manager Álvaro Arbeloa. However, Fulham are reportedly open to a sale and have reportedly slapped a price tag on him.