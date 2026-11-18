EXCLUSIVE: Hull City star Tim Iroegbunam set to dump England for Nigeria
Hull City star Tim Iroegbunam is set to dump England and switch international allegiance to Nigeria, Pulse Sports can exclusively reveal.
Iroegbunam set to play for Nigeria
Iroegbunam was born in Birmingham, England, and he is eligible to represent the Three Lions at the international level, having played for their U-19 and U-20 squads.
However, the 23-year-old is also eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria through his parents, and he is now set to make the switch.
Pulse Sports can exclusively confirm that the former Everton star has been on the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) radar for some time, as the body sees him as one of the key players for the future.
Should he complete the switch as expected, Iroegbunam will be a massive coup for Nigeria, as the 23-year-old is seen as one of the players who could take over the Premier League soon.
The ex-Aston Villa player is already showing why he is highly rated and why Nigeria went all the way to convince him to dump England.
Seen as the next Declan Rice, Iroegbunam, who plays for Hull City, averages 1.8 tackles per game and 2.5 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League this season.
He has also shown his attacking qualities this season despite playing further back for Hull City in the top flight.
Iroegbunam scored his first Premier League goal of the season for Hull in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town on October 31 and also won the penalty that helped Sergej Jakirović’s men to a 1-1 draw against Brentford.
The 23-year-old has appeared in seven Premier League games for the Tigers this season since completing a £22m move from Everton on deadline day.
Tim Iroegbunam’s Career Timeline
Iroegbunam started his career with West Brom’s youth teams, but having grown up in Birmingham, he joined Aston Villa’s U-23 team in 2022.
The youngster then went on to make the jump to Villa’s first team before moving on loan to Queens Park Rangers (QPR) the same year.
Following his loan stint with QPR, the 23-year-old returned to Aston Villa before signing for Everton in the summer of 2024.
Tim Iroegbunam was everywhere last night. 👊👏 https://t.co/AlS9A8V8s2— Everton (@Everton) May 5, 2026
He would later go on to make 53 appearances for the Tofees, including 48 in the Premier League, before joining Hull on a five-year deal in the summer.