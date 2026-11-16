Lamine Yamal 'Did Nothing' vs England? Fans clash over Spain star's display

Fans are still not convinced by Lamine Yamal's performances in big games.

Fans are still not convinced by Lamine Yamal's performances in big games.

An assist, a penalty won and five chances created; according to his supporters. But Spain’s defeat to 10-man England has reignited a fierce argument over Barcelona’s teenage star.

Lamine Yamal's performance in Spain's dramatic defeat to England has sparked one of football's biggest online debates.

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While some fans hailed the teenager as world-class, others used the result to revive questions about whether he truly performs against elite opposition.

Lamine Yamal is trending, but not because football fans agree on what they watched in his latest outing.

For some, the Barcelona winger was Spain’s most dangerous player against England: creative, threatening and constantly looking for a breakthrough. For others, the defeat was another opportunity to question whether the teenager receives too much praise.

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Lamine Yamal was the centre of attention against England.

England’s victory in a five-goal thriller, despite having a player sent off, provided the backdrop. Yamal’s performance became the battleground. And the argument quickly grew bigger than one match.

‘He didn’t do anything’ or did he?

The most pointed exchanges centred on the suggestion that Yamal had failed to influence the game.

His supporters responded with a statistical defence, crediting him with an assist, a penalty won and five chances created; the most by any player in the match.

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“‘Lamine Yamal didn’t do anything against England,’” one fan wrote, before listing his contributions.

England ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten streak.

“He created the most chances, five, in the game. He won a penalty for Spain and also gave an assist. He was the only player looking to create something.”

Another supporter was less interested in the numbers and more impressed by the spectacle.

“Lamine Yamal didn’t do anything against England” He created the most chance 5 in the game. He won a penalty for Spain and also gave an assist. He was the only player looking to create something. https://t.co/fnRG5hKd2D — DesmundOris (@Desmund_Oris) November 16, 2026

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“Lamine Yamal’s creativity is beyond words, cause howww???”

A third argued that the winger had been “the only player constantly trying to create something”, praising the chances he fashioned against England.

For that side of the debate, Spain losing did not mean Yamal had played badly. If anything, they believed his attacking output deserved more recognition because the result had gone against him. But not everyone was convinced.

Lamine Yamal creativity is beyond words cause howww??? https://t.co/m7WEHN8S9G — BODE (@odinlad_i) November 16, 2026

The English opposition argument

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One critic used the match to revive a broader argument about Yamal’s performances against top opposition, questioning his effectiveness against strong defensive opponents outside La Liga.

“I can never rate Lamine Yamal in my book,” the fan wrote. “Whenever he faces a solid team outside La Liga, he struggles.”

Fans are still not convinced by Lamine Yamal's performances in big games.

The supporter cited a series of claimed dribbling figures from matches against English clubs and England, before dragging Lionel Messi into the discussion with the suggestion that he, too, would have struggled in the Premier League.

Those figures were presented in the fan’s post and are not independently established here. But the comment captured the direction of the argument: this was no longer simply about Yamal against England.

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Magnificent in Madrid ✨ https://t.co/C3QYYjiJkS — England (@England) November 15, 2026

It had become another instalment of the familiar battle over La Liga, Premier League opposition and what supposedly counts as a proper test of greatness.

An unbeaten run becomes another talking point

The result also prompted supporters to highlight what they described as Yamal’s first competitive defeat with Spain.

One widely shared reaction put his previous record at 27 wins and five draws, framing England’s victory as the end of an extraordinary unbeaten sequence.

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“Lamine Yamal suffers his first-ever competitive defeat with Spain,” the post read.

That claim added another layer to the discussion. His admirers saw an impressive run finally ending; his critics focused on the defeat that ended it. Same result, very different interpretations.

‘World class’ - even in defeat?

A separate fan post credited Yamal with 13 touches in the opposition penalty area, eight ground duels won, six passes into the final third and one big chance created, alongside the assist and penalty won.

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The verdict underneath was emphatic: “WORLD CLASS!”

I always say this: I can never rate Lamine Yamal in my book. Whenever he faces a solid team outside La Liga, he struggles. Lamine Yamal vs English sides 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea: 0/0 dribbles completed England: 1/5 dribbles completed Newcastle: 0/0 dribbles completed Aston Villa: 2/7 dribbles completed England: 1/2 dribbles completed last night. He has never had a good game against a solid full-back. This is one of the reasons I don't rate Messi either. He knew he would be exposed if he had played in premier league🤣 — buzor (@buzor042_) November 16, 2026

That is the central disagreement driving the conversation. Should Yamal’s performance be judged primarily by Spain’s defeat, his individual attacking contributions or his success in one-on-one situations?

His supporters point to the chances, his critics point to the opposition and the result.

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🇪🇸⭐️ 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐋 (𝟏𝟗) vs England: • 1 ASSIST • WON A PENALTY • MOST CHANCES CREATED (5) • MOST TOUCHES IN OPP. BOX (13) • 1 Big Chance Created • 73 Touches • 6 Passes Into Final Third • 100% Accurate Long Balls • 8 Ground Duels Won 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒! ✨ — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) November 15, 2026