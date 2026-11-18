Real Madrid star admits "horrible" problem Mourinho was brought in to fix

Los Blancos star Antonio Rudiger spoke candidly about the situation Real Madrid have found themselves.

Antonio Rüdiger has admitted that Real Madrid's ongoing two-year trophy drought is horrible, characterising the unprecedented dry spell as unacceptable for the 15-time European champions.

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The 33-year-old Germany international made the admission during an interview with The Athletic today, November 18, reflecting on a turbulent period that sparked an institutional crisis at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rüdiger addresses the drought

The Spanish club have failed to secure the LALIGA, Copa del Rey, or UEFA Champions League titles since the 2023/24 campaign.

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The consecutive barren seasons represent the club's worst sustained run without silverware since the period between 2008 and 2010, triggering scrutiny on the playing squad.

Rüdiger contextualised the demanding nature of the club's culture before delivering a blunt assessment of their recent failures.

Antonio Rudiger after scoring for Real Madrid | Imago

"Two years of not winning at Real Madrid," he admitted. "It's horrible."

Mourinho’s return

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The extended lack of trophies triggered an institutional crisis; consequently, the club held an impromptu presidential election on June 7, 2026.

Florentino Pérez ultimately defeated challenger Enrique Riquelme to secure re-election until 2030.

The incumbent won the ballot by a sizable margin, albeit less comfortably than he would have liked given the mounting pressure from the supporters.

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Following his victory, Pérez appointed José Mourinho as head coach to fix the dressing room dynamics and restore the club's domestic and continental dominance.

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The 63-year-old manager officially commenced his duties on July 13, returning to the Spanish capital 13 years after his initial spell ended.