3 major deals that show Messi made right decision snubbing Ronaldo and Saudi for MLS

Lionel Messi's decision to move to the MLS rather than Saudi Arabia appears justified after 3 hugely successful seasons.

When Lionel Messi turned down a reported massive Saudi offer that Cristiano Ronaldo accepted, many questioned the financial wisdom.

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Nearly three years later, the decision looks inspired. Forbes now lists Messi as a billionaire with a $1.1 billion net worth, driven heavily by opportunities unique to the US market and Inter Miami.

First is the groundbreaking Apple partnership. As part of his MLS package, Messi receives a cut of new international subscriptions to the league’s Apple TV Season Pass.

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The exposure of the American market turned Inter Miami into a global brand, boosting streaming numbers and giving Messi a direct revenue share from the tech giant rather than a simple salary.

Lionel Messi

Second is his enhanced Adidas arrangement. Already on a lifetime deal, Messi benefits from a share of the massive surge in jersey sales.

His pink Inter Miami kits became among the best-selling football shirts worldwide, creating a commercial upside far beyond traditional endorsement fees and leveraging the visibility of the US market.

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Third is the long-term ownership play. Messi’s contract includes an option to acquire an equity stake in Inter Miami once he retires.

The club’s valuation has more than doubled since his arrival, to around $1.35 billion, positioning him for a future as a part-owner alongside the Mas brothers and David Beckham.

First trailer for the ‘MESSI’ animated series. The series follows young Lionel Messi as he must lead a fight against villains who have kept the 10 realms under their control. Releasing in 2027 on Disney+ https://t.co/uwwzZgvEQP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 3, 2026

Adding to his media empire is the upcoming Disney+ animated series Messi and the Giants, which he executive produces and is set for a 2027 premiere.

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