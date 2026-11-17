AFCON 2027: Super Eagles' hopes all but over as Eric Chelle’s men disappoint again

The Super Eagles had won the first leg of the encounter 3-1 in Uyo and were looking to build on that victory.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in danger of missing next year’s Africa Cup of Nations after they played a goalless draw in their clash against Tanzania on Tuesday afternoon.

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The Super Eagles had restored their hopes of qualification with a 3-1 win over the same team last Friday, but the draw now puts those hopes in jeopardy.

Eric Chelle's changes fail to inspire Nigeria

Eric Chelle made a few changes to the side that won in Uyo last Friday, with the notable one being his decision to drop Alex Iwobi from the starting lineup.

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Set For Victory In Zanzibar 🇳🇬 https://t.co/hkp8ngwHTP — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2026

However, despite the absence of Iwobi from the lineup, the Super Eagles started the game on the front foot, showing their intent from the start.

Chelle’s men dominated possession as expected, with Tanzania happy to sit back, despite being the home side.

The Super Eagles’ first attempt of the match came midway through the first half, courtesy of a shot from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, but the Lazio star could not hit the target.

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The three-time African Champions continued to show their dominance, with the dangerous Moses Usor creating a couple of half-chances that the team failed to convert.

The best chance of the half, however, fell into the path of Tolu Arokodare, who showed great skill in the box before hitting the upright.

That moment appeared to wake Tanzania up, as they also hit the post immediately following a speculative shot from the edge of the area.

However, despite the two teams hitting the post, neither side could find the breakthrough in the opening half.

Eric Chelle's Eagles fail to fly

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The second half also followed the same pattern, with Nigeria dominating possession. However, unlike the first half, the Super Eagles failed to offer any real threat.

Although Eric Chelle tried to salvage the situation by bringing on Alex Iwobi, the Super Eagles still did not offer anything throughout the second half.

Last Night tho 😌🇳🇬 https://t.co/1W1Mz2ToOR — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2026

Despite applying pressure late in the game, the three-time African champions could not get the win, as Tanzania held on for a point.

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The result means Nigeria stay second in their group ahead of Guinea-Bissau’s clash against Madagascar later today.