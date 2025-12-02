Should You Bathe Newborns Daily? Toke Makinwa vs A paediatrician

Due to different weather conditions, pollution, and other factors, Toke’s advice may not apply to your baby.

Toke Makinwa recently sparked a major social media discussion with a surprisingly bold claim that babies aren't dirty, and she doesn't bathe her daughter, Yaya , every day. Instead, she opts for gentle wiping. This made me consider how people in the past, particularly in Western cultures, didn't bathe daily. It also brought to mind a Pulse Nigeria video that referenced a Harvard Health report on the negative impacts of daily showers for adults . For many Nigerian parents, this concept challenges their deeply ingrained belief that daily cleanliness is essential. The backlash was swift. Users questioned her authority .

@Aybro commented, “Person wey just born yesterday dey advise people wey don dey game for donkey years. ‘Dey’ play.” (Essentially: A new mother is advising those with years of experience. Keep playing.) Given the valid concerns raised in the comment section, we consulted Dr Obaya Fisayo D, a resident paediatrician at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, to cut through the noise and provide evidence-based guidance on caring for a newborn’s delicate skin.



His professional opinion confirms that Toke's controversial routine might be the safer approach, but with a twist.

Should You Bathe Your Baby Every Day?

Now, there’s no one answer to this question, because it depends on factors like the climate and air quality. In temperate regions, babies hardly sweat because the weather is cool. The air is also clean. In this case, bathing babies daily is unnecessary. Newborn skin is thinner, more sensitive, and more vulnerable than adult skin, and is more prone to moisture loss, dryness, and irritation. This means it dries out faster and reacts more easily to soaps, fragrances, and even harsh water. However, Obaya points out that because we Nigerians live in a tropical climate where hygiene can be a challenge, and germs thrive more easily, it's generally a good idea to bathe babies daily with a mild soap and clean them gently. People like Toke, whose babies might be in cooler, cleaner environments, probably don't face the same issues as the average Nigerian. Given the high rates of infectious diseases here, bathing with lukewarm water can actually help slow down the spread of germs.

Under normal circumstances, cool weather conditions, and hygienic environments, he advises that parents bathe newborns only two to three times per week. "Babies don't sweat or get 'dirty' in the same way adults do," he explains. "Their routine is feeding and sleeping. Unless they’ve had a major blowout, a full soap bath every day is unnecessary and actually damaging to their skin barrier." For newborns, he stresses that true cleanliness is achieved through gentle skin-fold cleaning and proper moisturising, not daily scrubbing. Frequent bathing is a routine best left for adults who are exposed to pollution and sweat daily.

How to Take Care of a Newborn’s Skin According to a Paediatrician

How to Take Care of a Newborn’s Skin

If you grew up with younger siblings, you must have experienced at some point how a baby’s restlessness is sometimes met with the need to be bathed, particularly during the hot season. It is automatically assumed that a cold bath would make them relaxed and sleepy.

Since overbathing is harmful, how do Nigerian parents navigate hot weather and the urge to soothe a fussy baby with a cool bath? Here are Obaya’s essential, practical tips for a safe and effective routine:

1. Wipe Sweat Areas Daily

Do a quick rinse with lukewarm water (not hot!) or use a soft, cotton cloth to gently wipe the face, neck fold, armpits, behind the ears, and the diaper area.

Here is a simple daily “top-and-tail” routine to follow:

Top (Face and Neck)

Wipe with a soft cloth dipped in lukewarm water.

Clean milk spills on the cheeks and neck folds

Pat dry and moisturise lightly

Body Folds

Clean armpits, behind ears, neck and groin

Dry thoroughly to prevent fungal infections

Perineal Area (Between the Anus and the Genitals)

Clean during nappy changes.

Rinse after big poop episodes.

Use alcohol-free wipes.

Hands and Feet

Wipe, especially if the baby is sucking fingers.

2. Choose Gentle Cleansers

When it is time for a bath (2-3 times per week), the right product is crucial. Even mild adult soaps can cause dryness. What to Look For: Opt for baby soaps that are fragrance-free, dye-free, hypoallergenic, pH-balanced (close to skin pH 5.5), and free of harsh ingredients like sulphates, parabens, and alcohol.

3. Moisturise Immediately After a Bath (within 3 minutes)

Moisture retention is key to healthy skin. Within three minutes of patting your baby’s skin dry after a bath, apply a baby-safe moisturiser to lock in hydration. The Right Formula: Obaya recommends thick, rich, water-based or cream-based moisturisers containing ingredients like Ceramides, Petrolatum, Glycerin, or Dimethicone, and Shea butter or cocoa butter as part of a formulation, not raw. Locals believe that shea butter is the best moisturiser for a baby’s skin. While shea butter is a natural moisturiser containing vitamins and fatty acids, raw-market shea butter may contain impurities and may be too heavy for a baby’s pores.



The alternative, refined shea butter, which may be perfumed or contain harmful additives, can harm a baby’s skin. So, what do you do? He advises applying unrefined (raw-market) shea butter lightly but emphasises that when in doubt, DON’T APPLY ANYTHING, because the baby’s skin will do fine without any of the lotions. If you must, Vaseline Blue Seal Petroleum Jelly is a neutral and harmless recommendation.

Simple Habits Every Parent Should Stick to:

Clothing: Dress your baby in soft, light, breathable cotton.

Laundry: Use mild detergents and rinse clothes thoroughly.

What to Avoid: Harsh perfumes, rough fabrics, excessive powdering, and heavy oils.

Environment: Keep the baby’s room well-ventilated.

Hydration: Breastfeed adequately. Hydration keeps their skin healthy.

Finally, when asked what harmful practices parents need to curb, he said, “applying herbal mixtures on a baby’s skin.”

In Conclusion