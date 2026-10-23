‘You have no choice after collecting huge 13th-month salary and not vote APC,’ Oborevwori tells Delta workers

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has linked his administration's 13th-month salary bonus to political support for the APC in 2027, telling workers at the campaign council launch in Asaba that they have no choice but to vote for the party.

Oborevwori linked the 13th-month salary package to workers’ support for the APC in 2027.

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He spoke at the inauguration of the Delta APC Campaign Council in Asaba.

The governor said eligible workers would receive double their regular December salary.

He unveiled “MORE Plus” as the theme of his re-election campaign.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has linked his administration’s 13th-month salary package to the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) chances in the 2027 general elections , declaring that civil servants have no choice but to support the party.

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The governor made the remarks on Thursday, October 22, 2026, during the inauguration of the Delta State APC Campaign Council in Asaba, where he unveiled “MORE Plus” as the theme of his re-election campaign.

Speaking to party members, Oborevwori argued that the additional salary payment was a significant benefit that should encourage civil servants to support the continuation of his administration.

“Today civil servants have no choice not to vote us. They have no choice. 13th month (salary) is huge, times two. Some people don’t understand what 13th month,” he said, according to Vanguard.

The governor explained that workers would receive the equivalent of an additional month’s salary in December, meaning their December payment would be twice their regular monthly salary.

“What you’re receiving now is times two in December. That is the meaning of 13th month. Whether you’re an appointee, whether a public servant, whether a civil servant, you’re receiving your 13th month,” he added.

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The governor’s remarks effectively tied the workers’ welfare package to the political fortunes of the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori

Oborevwori also charged members of the campaign council to take President Bola Tinubu’s message to the grassroots and mobilise support across polling units and wards.

He urged the council members to work with unity, discipline and dedication to secure victory for Tinubu, himself and other APC candidates.

“Our achievements must speak for us, but we must also be prepared to explain them convincingly,” the governor said, urging the campaign team to communicate the impact of his administration’s policies.

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His M.O.R.E Agenda focuses on infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment and security.

Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme commended Oborevwori for aligning Delta State with the Federal Government and urged party members to consolidate the gains of the decision.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo also defended the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, arguing that difficult decisions were necessary to address Nigeria’s economic challenges, including the cost of fuel subsidies.

Delta APC chairman Solomon Arenyeka said the inauguration demonstrated the party’s readiness to contest the 2027 elections at all levels.

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Former Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa, speaking for Delta North, said expectations were high following the mass defection of political leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in April 2025.

He urged the campaign team to engage voters directly rather than rely solely on rallies.