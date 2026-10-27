Samson Ekata, 40, was arrested over the alleged killing of his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Uromi, Edo State.

Samson Ekata, 40, was arrested over the alleged killing of his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Uromi, Edo State.

Man accused of killing his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend and attempting to remove her unborn baby says voices in his head ordered him to do it

Edo State Police arrested 40-year-old Samson Ekata over the alleged killing of his 18-year-old girlfriend, who was reportedly eight months pregnant.

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Ekata allegedly admitted killing her and claimed voices in his head, including instructions he said came through a dream, prompted him to act.

Police Commissioner Patrick Daaor described the killing as horrific and said community members helped the police apprehend the suspect.

A 40-year-old man arrested over the alleged killing of his pregnant teenage girlfriend in Edo State has claimed that voices instructed him to murder her, saying he initially resisted because she was carrying a child.

Samson Ekata allegedly killed his 18-year-old girlfriend in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, before mutilating her body and attempting to remove her unborn baby, according to the Edo State Police Command.

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The state's Commissioner of Police, Patrick Daaor, disclosed the case on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, while presenting Ekata and other suspects arrested for various offences.

Daaor said the teenager, who was reportedly eight months pregnant, had lived with Ekata for about a year before the incident.

During an interview with journalists, Ekata admitted killing the young woman but offered what he described as a spiritual explanation for his actions.

“I began hearing voices instructing me to kill her, but I initially resisted because she was pregnant,” he said.

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According to Ekata, the instructions did not stop after he resisted them. He claimed that about two weeks later, he received the same instruction in a dream and subsequently acted on it.

“The same instruction came to me in a dream about two weeks later, prompting me to commit the crime,” he said.

BREAKING: Edo Police Parade Suspect Over Alleged K!ll!ng of Eight-Month-Pregnant Girlfriend “She Is My Woman, She’s Pregnant. As I Was Sleeping at Night, I Heard a Voice Saying I Should K!ll Her.” — Suspect speaks after allegedly ki !ll!ng his eight-month-pregnant partner in Uromi, Edo State. The Edo State Police Command has paraded 40-year-old Samson Ekata over the alleged killing of his pregnant girlfriend. According to reports, the suspect allegedly mutilated the woman’s body and attempted to remove her unborn baby. During the parade, he reportedly claimed that he heard a voice instructing him to k*ll her. Police say investigations are ongoing. — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) October 26, 2026

Ekata also claimed that the mutilation of the victim's body followed instructions from the same spiritual force.

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“After killing her, I severed her breast as the spirit instructed me to do so,” he said. He further told journalists that he transported the victim's body in a Toyota Corolla before dumping it by the roadside. He denied having killed anyone before the incident.

The suspect's account has not independently established the motive for the alleged killing. His claim that voices directed his actions also does not, on its own, establish a mental health condition or explain the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.

Reacting to the case, Daaor described the killing as horrific and expressed sadness over the death of the pregnant teenager. He credited members of the community with providing information that helped the police apprehend Ekata.

The commissioner assured residents that the suspect would face the full weight of the law and encouraged the public to share credible information with security agencies.

He also urged parents to pay closer attention to their children's safety, particularly that of girls, warning that vulnerable individuals could be targeted by sexual predators and other dangerous people.

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