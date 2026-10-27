FG offers full scholarships as Nigeria plans to train 400 robotic surgery specialists

Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa speaks at the official opening of the Redeemer's Health Village (RHV)–RoboMed Robotic Academy in Redemption City, Ogun State

Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa speaks at the official opening of the Redeemer's Health Village (RHV)–RoboMed Robotic Academy in Redemption City, Ogun State

The Federal Government will fully sponsor doctors and medical students through TETFund for training at Nigeria's newly launched robotic surgery academy, which aims to produce 400 specialists over the next two years.

FG will fully sponsor eligible doctors and medical students for robotic surgery training through TETFund.

Nigeria's first robotic surgery academy has opened in Redemption City, Ogun State.

The academy plans to train 400 specialists in robotic surgery and related fields within two years.

RHV and RoboMed invested about $4 million in two surgical robots for training and medical procedures.

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The Federal Government has announced plans to fully sponsor Nigerian doctors and medical students interested in robotic surgery, a move that could reduce the need for healthcare professionals to travel abroad for specialised training.

The announcement came during the official opening of the Redeemer's Health Village (RHV)–RoboMed Robotic Academy in Redemption City, Ogun State. The academy is the first dedicated robotic surgery training centre in Nigeria and aims to produce 400 robotic surgery specialists within the next two years.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the academy as a major milestone for Nigeria's healthcare system, saying it would help build a new generation of highly skilled surgeons without forcing them to leave the country for advanced training.

He said: "This occasion speaks directly to our responsibility to prepare Nigerians for the future of medicine and to build the capacity that will allow advanced clinical practice to flourish here at home.

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"It is my belief that today will be remembered as a turning point in Nigerian medical practice. We are not gathered here merely to cut a ribbon or unveil something beautiful. We are gathered here to open a door. A door through which a new generation of Nigerian surgeons will walk into the future of their profession without having to leave their homeland to do so."

According to the minister, the academy will give Nigerian surgeons access to world-class robotic and robot-assisted surgery training within local institutions instead of depending on expensive overseas programmes.

FG promises more than scholarships

Surgeons and medical trainees observed advanced robotic surgery equipment during a practical demonstration at the newly launched RHV-RoboMed Robotic Academy.

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While responding to a request for government support, Alausa assured the academy that funding would not be a problem.

He said: "Now, let me come to the request. Honestly, you don't even need to ask. You will get more than a scholarship. You have carefully created a partnership that is ready for the government to really support you. So, what we are going to do is make this part of the TETFund-funded Centre of Excellence.

"I am going to move this forward quickly. I will arrange for you to meet with the Director of Academic Programmes at TETFund so that we can move quickly and make this a partnership involving this academy and Redeemer's University.

"So, any student who is going to participate will be fully funded by TETFund. I am not standing before you here to act as a politician. This is what we have to do and what will happen."

He explained that the scholarship programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu's agenda for improving medical education, noting that the Federal Government has invested over ₦250 billion in the past two years to strengthen healthcare training and prepare Nigerian professionals for modern medical practice.

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The minister also praised the RHV-RoboMed partnership, saying advanced medical equipment only delivers real value when trained professionals know how to use it safely and effectively.

"Advanced equipment becomes valuable when skilled professionals can use it competently, teach others and apply it responsibly in the service of patients," he said.

Academy to train surgeons, engineers and theatre staff

Dr. Adedamola Dada, CEO of Redeemer's Health Village, addressed attendees and highlighted the $4 million investment in surgical robots.

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Chief Executive Officer of Redeemer's Health Village, Dr. Adedamola Dada, said the academy was designed to provide internationally recognised training rather than simply issue certificates.

According to him, RHV and RoboMed invested about $4 million in acquiring two surgical robots. One robot will be used for live surgical procedures, while the second will serve as a dedicated training system.

He said: "What we have designed is a proper robotic surgery programme. RHV and RoboMed have brought in two robots, and the value of those robots is about $4m. One of the robots will be used for surgical services, while the second robot will be used for training.

"This shows the commitment on our part. It is going to be a postgraduate, post-fellowship diploma programme. The certificates will be issued to the surgeons by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria. When the certificates are awarded and certified by the College, then people can be assured that they are internationally certified."

Dada explained that the programme would not focus on surgeons alone but would also train biomedical engineers, operating theatre personnel, product specialists and administrators who play key roles in robotic surgery.

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He added: "So, our target is to produce 400 specialists in robotic surgery for the country over the next two years. These will include surgeons in urology, general surgery and gynaecology, as well as operating-room theatre personnel, biomedical engineers, product specialists and administrators.

"The idea is that, when we produce these people, we will deploy them around the country. The aim is for every part of this country to be able to conduct robotic surgery."

Also speaking, Prof. Obi Davies-Ekwenna, Chief Executive Officer of RoboMed Global, said the academy was established to build the specialist workforce needed to sustain robotic surgery and other advanced healthcare technologies in Nigeria.