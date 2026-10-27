Man sells family land to send wife to UK, only to face a painful twist five years later

A viral story details a man who reportedly sold his family land to fund his wife's UK relocation, only for her to bring her brother abroad five years later and offer to refund his bride price.

The man allegedly sold his share of family land to finance his wife’s relocation to the UK.

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The wife reportedly brought her brother to the UK after five years.

The post claims she later offered to refund her husband’s bride price.

The couple’s identities and the circumstances surrounding the claims remain unverified.

A man has reportedly been left facing a painful marital situation five years after allegedly selling his share of family land to help his wife relocate to the United Kingdom.

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The story was shared in a viral social media post by Instablog9ja, which claimed that the man gave up his interest in family property to finance his wife’s move abroad.

According to the post, the woman spent five years in the UK before bringing her brother over. She reportedly later offered to refund her husband’s bride price, a development that has drawn attention to the sacrifices people make for their partners and the uncertainty that can follow when relationships break down.

The post did not provide enough independently verifiable information to establish the couple’s identities, where they lived before the relocation or the circumstances surrounding the alleged offer to return the bride price.

It also remains unclear whether the land was sold specifically to fund the woman’s relocation, what arrangements the couple made before she travelled or whether the husband had plans to join her in the UK.

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