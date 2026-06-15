Governor Bassey Otu has approved a 100 per cent salary increase for doctors and lifted the recruitment embargo to overhaul Cross River State’s medical sector.

Governor Bassey Otu has approved a 100 per cent salary increase for doctors and lifted the recruitment embargo to overhaul Cross River State’s medical sector.

Doctors in Cross Rivers to get 100% salary increase as Otu expands healthcare investment

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu has approved a 100% salary increase for doctors, boosted healthcare funding by over 100%, and approved the recruitment of 2,000 health workers to improve medical services across the state.

Doctors in Cross River will receive a 100% salary increase, while other health workers will also get improved allowances.

The state government has lifted the employment embargo in the health sector and approved the recruitment of 2,000 additional health workers.

Funds have been released to renovate key hospitals, while healthcare funding has more than doubled and over 100 primary healthcare centres have been revitalised in the last two years.

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Governor Bassey Otu has approved a 100 per cent salary increase for doctors in Cross River State as part of a broader effort to strengthen the state's healthcare system.

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, approves 100% salary increase for medical doctors in the state’s public healthcare system. pic.twitter.com/ZFKknFk7Cs — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) June 15, 2026

The development was announced by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, during a press briefing in Calabar. He also disclosed that the state government has more than doubled funding to the health sector, lifted the employment embargo and approved the recruitment of 2,000 additional health workers.

According to Ayuk, the governor also approved improved allowances for other categories of health personnel and established the Cross River State Hospital Management Board to enhance the administration of public hospitals.

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The commissioner said the measures are aimed at addressing manpower shortages, improving staff welfare and boosting healthcare service delivery across the state.

Ayuk further revealed that funds have been released for the renovation of General Hospital, Ukem, and Cottage Hospital, Oban. He added that civil works will also begin at the abandoned General Hospital complex in Akpabuyo.

The Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk

“Governor Bassey Otu has approved the release of funds for the renovation of General Hospital Ukem and Cottage Hospital Oban, as well as the commencement of civil works at the abandoned General Hospital complex in Akpabuyo,” he said.

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The projects form part of the administration’s plan to revive public health facilities and improve access to quality healthcare services, particularly in rural communities.

Ayuk noted that the latest intervention comes after the revitalisation of more than 100 primary healthcare centres across Cross River within the last two years.

He said the achievements demonstrate the government's commitment to rebuilding healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to medical services.

The commissioner dismissed suggestions that the sector had been neglected, insisting that healthcare funding has increased by more than 100 per cent since Governor Otu assumed office in May 2023.

According to him, the increased investment has already improved service delivery while creating a stronger foundation for ongoing upgrades in secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions across the state.

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The Cross River State Government has released extensive funding to renovate the General Hospital in Ukem, the Cottage Hospital in Oban, and revive the abandoned Akpabuyo complex.

Ayuk also described the newly established Hospital Management Board as a major reform that will improve efficiency, accountability and management within public hospitals.

He assured residents that healthcare facilities across the state would benefit from the administration's reform programme.

“Governor Bassey Otu has approved the release of funds for the renovation of General Hospital Ukem and Cottage Hospital Oban, as well as the commencement of civil works at the abandoned General Hospital complex in Akpabuyo,” he said.

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