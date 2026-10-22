Jubilation as 3,050 NYSC members to receive ₦50,000 extra cash to ease economic hardship

NYSC members in Ogun State will receive a one-off ₦50,000 cash palliative, while the government has also approved 500 mattresses for the camp.

3,050 NYSC members in Ogun State are set to receive ₦50,000 each.

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The cash support is intended to ease financial pressures during orientation.

Disbursement reportedly began on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The state has also approved 500 mattresses for the NYSC camp in Sagamu.

Corps members serving in Ogun State are set to receive an additional ₦50,000 each as part of efforts to ease the financial pressures facing young Nigerians during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

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The Ogun State Government approved the one-off cash palliative for 3,050 members of the 2026 Batch C, Stream I, who are currently undergoing their orientation programme at the NYSC camp in Sagamu.

The intervention was approved by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, with the state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, announcing the measure in a statement.

According to the statement, disbursement began on Monday, October 19, with each eligible corps member expected to receive ₦50,000 to cover personal expenses and other essential needs during the orientation period.

The total amount earmarked for the payments is ₦152.5 million if all 3,050 corps members receive the full amount.

NYSC members

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The government said the support was intended to provide relief to corps members, many of whom are away from their families and familiar environments as they begin their service year.

In addition to the cash assistance, the state government has approved the donation of 500 mattresses to the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu.

The government attributed the additional support to an increase in the number of corps members deployed to Ogun State, which has placed greater pressure on camp facilities and accommodation.

It said the mattress donation was intended to improve living conditions and help ensure that corps members have access to decent accommodation during orientation.

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