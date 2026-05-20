“Tinubu doesn’t trust me because I’m Igbo” — Cubana Chief Priest sparks ethnic politics debate in Nigeria

Cubana Chief Priest sparks an intense online debate after claiming President Tinubu distrusts him because he is Igbo, despite his current loyalty to the APC.

SUMMARY

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In a live session with content creator Peller, Cubana Chief Priest alleged that top political structures and President Tinubu view him with scepticism because of his Igbo heritage and his past support for Peter Obi.

Despite feeling sidelined, Chief Priest declared his absolute loyalty to the APC and Tinubu's second-term bid.

Dismissing rumours that he lost a recent House of Representatives primary as total fabrication, the businessman urged young Nigerians to stop hiding behind social media comments, register with political parties, and actively participate in local government.

Popular social media personality and businessman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has stirred up fresh conversations online after making candid remarks about his political journey and Nigeria's complex ethnic landscape.

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Speaking during a live video session with 21-year-old content creator Peller, the self-acclaimed "Celebrity Barman" opened up about his experiences within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his perceptions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's stance toward the Igbo community.

Popular 21-year-old live-streamer Peller hosted the conversation where the controversial political statements were made.

Watch the interview below.

'They look at me with one eye'

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Reflecting on his recent political outings, Cubana Chiefpriest claimed that top political structures view him with scepticism due to his ethnicity and past political alignments.

"Tinubu don’t really trust me. As an Igbo man, they look me with one eye because they believe I work for people," he stated during the stream.

When Peller pushed further, asking if this distrust stemmed from his previous public support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 elections, Chiefpriest did not deny the impact of his past choices.

However, he emphasised that his current allegiance lies firmly with the APC.

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Despite feeling sidelined, Chief Priest maintained that he is fully committed to the ruling party's success, declaring his support for President Tinubu’s future political ambitions.

"I am sticking to my party, APC and I must make sure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes president the second time," he asserted.

Debunking primary election rumours

Cubana Chief Priest

The conversation also touched on circulating rumours that Chief Priest had contested and lost a recent primary election for a House of Representatives seat .

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The social media influencer strongly debunked the claims, labelling them as complete fabrications.

He clarified that he did not participate in any official field voting or primary election , dismissing the reported result sheets as forgeries.

According to him, despite the online chatter, high-ranking party chieftains have been reaching out to offer solidarity, gifts, and reassurances of his standing within the party.

X (formerly Twitter) reacts: "No honour, no accountability"

As expected, Chief Priest's comments quickly spread across social media, triggering a wave of heavy criticism from Nigerians on X who called out his shifting political loyalties and his use of the "tribal card".

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Many users blasted the socialite for complaining about a lack of trust when he had easily abandoned Peter Obi for the APC.

An X user, ACTIVE GLOBAL (@ACTIVEGLOBA), pointed out the irony: "Cp is selling his brother but somehow wants the buyer to trust him."

A screenshot of a tweet from X user ACTIVE GLOBAL (@ACTIVEGLOBA) dated May 20, 2026. The text reads: "Cp selling his brother but somehow wants the buyer to trust him".

Another user, Rocky Balboner (@ElJefe__), echoed this sentiment, attacking Chiefpriest's political motivations:

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"Just look at this. Man has no thoughts as to honour, integrity, or service. He worked for PO not cos he believes that he’s the right guy for the job. None of that means shit to him. He’ll work anywhere. If it will give him access to govt funds..."

Just look at this.



Man has no thoughts as to honor, integrity, service.



He worked for PO not cos he believes that he’s the right guy for the job. None of that means shit to him.



He’ll work anywhere. If it will give him access to govt funds.



This same imbecile lost and said https://t.co/hiHVBpUorB — Rocky Balboner (@ElJefe__) May 20, 2026

Other commentators rejected the idea that Chief Priest's political struggles are rooted in tribalism, arguing instead that he is simply facing the consequences of transactional politics. Unruly (@pontrol_777) tweeted:

"Ndi victim!! Every fuckin* time! No accountability!! Wetin concern Tinubu!! Always playing the tribal card. Emotional politics won’t give you power!!"

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Taking a broader view of southern politicians aligning with the central government, madame_esme (@Madameesme) wrote:

"Lol, who trusts a betrayer? That's why I laugh at the southerners who pander to the north. Shishi will you be left with it once you are sucked dry. You gain the most respect and best outcome by building homegrown support through effective leadership. I.e, Otti will never have to beg."

The reactions grew increasingly harsh, with Patchris (@DanisonPatience) adding, "This guy looks like someone who would sell his lineage for a piece of meat lol."

A screenshot of a tweet from X user Patchris (@DanisonPatience) dated May 19, 2026. The text states: "This guy looks like someone who would sell his lineage for a piece of meat lol".

A call to action for Nigerian youths

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Beyond ethnic sentiments and the ensuing backlash, Chief Priest used the platform to challenge younger Nigerians to move past internet commentary and actively participate in the nation's governance.

He argued that older politicians maintain control simply because they understand the mechanics of political structures and numbers, while the youth often limit their influence to social media platforms.