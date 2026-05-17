Cubana Chief Priest breaks silence after losing APC House of Reps primaries

​The businessman, socialite, and musician, who is the Imo State Coordinator of the City Boys Movement, made this known in a statement on his Instagram page on Sunday, stressing that he never participated in the exercise after the party’s leadership adopted its zoning arrangement.

The nightlife promoter, who was widely mocked by netizens for failing to secure the APC ticket despite his support for President Bola Tinubu , said the party’s decision reached him in the early hours of Saturday, before the primary was held, stressing that he was never seen at the election venue.

He further added that despite the outcome of the election, his commitment to the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 remains absolute and unwavering.

“As a loyal party man & committed progressive, I wish to clearly state my position. Following my consultations and meeting with our leader of the party in the state and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, His Excellency presented the position of the party regarding zoning within the Federal Constituency and his resolve to ensure that Orlu LGA at least gets two terms before the position leaves for another LGA.

He made the argument that it was not the turn of my Local Government Area to occupy the seat at this time, especially considering that my elder brother, Asiwaju Jerry Alagboso, had previously served three terms in the House. Oru East, where he comes from, the governor agreed it is fair we allow the incumbent go again. I understood and respected that position.

​However, I also made it clear that my decision & resolve to aspire to the office was born out of my conviction that the current holder of the office was not living up to the expectations and aspirations of our people. At the end of the consultations, the party adopted its zoning arrangement and selected preferred aspirants, asking them to proceed to the field.

In respect for the party and its leadership, I chose not to proceed to the field, and indeed, I never did. Nobody will say they saw me anywhere around the primaries venue. In fact, I did not participate. As I headed straight back to Lagos. Those from my constituency can attest to the fact that I was not seen at any primary election venue.

​Immediately, the party’s decision was communicated to me in the early hours of Saturday before the primaries. I stayed away completely in respect of the leadership and the internal understanding reached. It is, therefore, laughable that some misguided elements are attempting to use my name for an unnecessary trend and online propaganda.

​One disturbing dimension of the entire development is that some persons who should ordinarily know better have unfortunately joined in the unnecessary cruise and misinformation. But again, it is only a big name that attracts attention and attempts at dragging.

​Let me state categorically: I am not indebted to anybody over my aspiration. The aspiration was entirely mine, driven by my personal conviction and desire to serve.

​I have absolutely no regret whatsoever in raising the political stakes and consciousness in our constituency, leading to the primaries. Democracy thrives on participation, conviction, and healthy engagement, and I remain proud of the energy and support our movement generated across the constituency.

​For the records, my commitment to the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 remains absolute and unwavering. I will continue vigorously with our advocacy and mobilization efforts for the success of the Renewed Hope agenda. I will not be distracted by the opinions, analysis, or social media cruise of ill-informed individuals seeking relevance online.

​I therefore encourage all my supporters and members of the City Boy Movement to remain calm, focused, and loyal to our great party, the APC. In the coming days, we shall roll out more strategic programs and grassroots activities in support of Asiwaju and the continued progress of Nigeria.

​The APC remains my party, today and always. I remain loyal and committed to the ideals and leadership of our great party. And on the Asiwaju mandate, we stand firmly and unapologetically.”