Dangote moves to build one of Nigeria’s biggest sea ports in Ogun state

Dangote Group has begun preliminary processes for the construction of a massive deep-sea port in Ogun State as part of plans to expand logistics and export operations.

Dangote has begun preliminary processes for a deep-sea port project in Ogun State.

The proposed port will span over 10,000 hectares in the Olokola Free Trade Zone.

The project is part of Dangote’s expansion into logistics and maritime infrastructure.

The port is expected to support exports, ease congestion, and create jobs.

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Dangote Industries Limited has commenced preliminary processes for the construction of what could become one of Nigeria’s largest deep-sea ports, located within the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun State.

The proposed project, which will reportedly cover more than 10,000 hectares, forms part of the company’s broader expansion strategy into logistics, maritime infrastructure, and export-driven industrialisation.

Nigeria sea port

According to reports, officials of Dangote Industries have already begun engagements with host communities and stakeholders in parts of Ogun and Ondo states ahead of the commencement of major construction activities.

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The company’s delegation reportedly visited several coastal communities to discuss the proposed development, environmental assessments, and compensation processes connected to the project.

The deep-sea port is expected to play a major role in supporting Nigeria’s import and export activities while also improving logistics for Dangote’s growing industrial operations, including its refinery, petrochemical, and fertilizer businesses .

This project could significantly reduce pressure on existing ports in Lagos, especially Apapa and Tin Can ports, which have struggled for years with congestion, delays, and rising transportation costs.

The port could strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional trade hub by improving cargo movement and attracting more investment into the maritime and industrial sectors.

The Olokola Free Trade Zone has long been considered one of Nigeria’s major industrial development corridors due to its coastal location and proximity to Lagos.

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Aliko Dangote

Although previous plans connected to the area reportedly stalled years ago, renewed investment interest by Dangote Industries is now raising fresh expectations about the economic potential of the zone.

The project is also expected to create employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians during both the construction and operational phases.

The project adds to Dangote Group’s growing investments in energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and logistics.

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