Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake nominated for the BET Awards 2026

The BET Awards are back, and Nigeria has shown up across multiple categories as the 2026 nominations make their full impact.

Tems, Wizkid, Asake, and Burna Boy have secured nominations for the 2026 BET Awards.

Tems leads the Nigerian contingent with nominations across three categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on June 28 in Los Angeles with Druski hosting.

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This year's ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski confirmed as host, making him the youngest person to take the role in the show's history. The night promises to be a big one, and the nominations reflect a music landscape where rap, R&B, and Afrobeats continue to collide.

Tems received three nominations at the 2026 BET Awards.

Leading the list is Tems, who lands in three categories. She earns a Best Female R&B/Pop Artist nomination alongside heavyweights including SZA and Ella Mai, picks up a BET Her acknowledgement for ‘First,’ and features on Dave's ‘Raindance,’ which appears in the Viewers' Choice category.

Wizkid and Asake earn a Best Group nomination, one of the more competitive categories on the night, while Burna Boy lands a Best Collaboration nod for his appearance on Gunna's ‘wgft.’

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SZA nominated alongside Tems for R&B/Pop Artist

On the broader nominations front, Cardi B leads the pack and is the most nominated artist of the cycle. She earns an Album of the Year nod for Am I The Drama?, a Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination, features in Viewers' Choice with ‘Outside,’ and appears in Best Collaboration for the ‘Errtime Remix.’

It is a strong showing that underlines her continued dominance in the conversation when it comes to the hip-hop genre, as well as acknowledges her busy run for the most part of the year.

Cardi B took home the most nominations

Other Album of the Year contenders include Tyler, the Creator, J. Cole, Bruno Mars, and a notable entry from Clipse, whose Let God Sort Em Out marks the duo's long-awaited return.

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Bruno Mars also earns a Best Male R&B/Pop Artist nomination alongside Chris Brown, Usher, and Brent Faiyaz, making it one of the most stacked categories of the night.

Kendrick Lamar features across multiple categories, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Collaboration, while South African star Tyla earns a Video of the Year nomination for ‘Chanel’ and appears in Viewers' Choice.

Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2015 BET awards