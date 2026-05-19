2027 elections: Obi becomes sole NDC presidential aspirant; party extends legislative form sales 

Peter Obi becomes sole presidential aspirant for the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC)

Peter Obi becomes sole presidential aspirant for the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC)

Peter Obi has emerged as the sole presidential aspirant for the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

SUMMARY

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Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has emerged as the only presidential aspirant under the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election after the close of form sales.

While the presidential portal is closed, the NDC has extended the sale of Expression of Interest forms for governorship and legislative slots to May 24, 2026.

The internal screening process for Obi and other cleared-party aspirants officially begins on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and runs through May 26.

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emerged as the sole presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The development followed the official close of the party’s sale of Expression of Interest Forms for the presidential ticket on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

According to a report published by Vanguard Newspaper , party insiders confirmed that Obi was the only aspirant who purchased the ₦60 million presidential forms before the deadline.

The official timetable released by the party mentioned that a high-stakes screening exercise for all qualified aspirants is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 19, and will run through Tuesday, May 26, 2026, as part of the NDC's early preparations for the next election cycle.

The road to NDC and key party switches

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Timeline of Peter Obi's political journey.

Obi’s transition to the NDC marks another significant chapter in his political career.

He previously served as governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before moving to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was the vice-presidential candidate in 2019.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Obi made a highly celebrated move to the Labour Party (LP), finishing third in a fiercely contested presidential race driven by his youth-backed "Obidient" movement.

In late 2025, Obi exited the Labour Party to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing national interest and the need for a stronger opposition coalition . However, following internal disputes and legal battles within the ADC alliance, Obi left the party.

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In early May 2026, Obi, alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, formally defected to the NDC.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Nigeria wearing his distinct red cap with white stripe and traditional white traditional 'agbada' clothing.

NDC clears the path and modifies the timetable

Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi with the official logo of the popular "Obidient Movement."

The NDC recently zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term during its national convention in Abuja—a decision widely interpreted as a calculated path to favour Obi’s candidacy.

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While the presidential race has effectively been settled, the NDC has made adjustments for lower-tier regional tickets.

In an official statement, the National Secretary of the party, Mr Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, announced that the deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for other elective positions has been extended by one week.

Aspirants running for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly seats now have until 12:00 midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026, to submit their profiles.

"The collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the office of the President has officially closed. The extension applies only to legislative and governorship slots," Enekweizu clarified, urging remaining aspirants to strictly comply with the guidelines.

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Growing opposition and next steps

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The NDC has rapidly gained momentum as a primary vehicle for opposition heavyweights seeking a united front against incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is expected to run for re-election under the APC banner in January 2027.

The nationwide screening exercises will begin simultaneously across various states at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Thousands of regional aspirants, including 748 House of Representatives, 198 senatorial, and 112 governorship hopefuls, will face screening panels alongside Obi.

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