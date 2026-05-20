Afrobeats star Niniola announces death of long term manager and partner Michael Ndika

Niniola has announced the death of her husband, revealing for the first time that the pair had been discreetly married for 13 years.

Singer Niniola announced the death of her husband, Michael Ndika, through emotional Instagram story posts.

The revelation stunned fans because the singer had kept their 13-year marriage completely private.

Ndika was a music executive and CEO of NaijaReview, though the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

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Nigerian Afro-house singer Niniola has announced the death of her husband, Michael Ndika, in a series of raw, emotional posts shared to her Instagram story in the early hours of Wednesday, revealing a marriage the public never knew existed.

"God took him," she wrote in the first post. "My husband died," followed in the second. The third brought the full weight of her grief: "God took him. 13 years. 13 f***ing years." Each post was accompanied by a photograph of the couple together.

Screenshot from Niniola’s Instagram story announcing her husband’s death

The announcement has left fans and the wider Nigerian entertainment community in shock, not only because of the loss itself, but because of what it revealed. Niniola, 39, had kept her marriage entirely out of the public eye for over a decade, with no public acknowledgement of Ndika's existence at any point during their time together.

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The silence was deliberate and, at times, actively maintained. As recently as October 2025, barely six months ago, Niniola sat down for an interview on Yanga FM Lagos and flatly denied being married.

"I don't care what anyone says about my personal life. I'm not a 12-year-old. I'm not married," she said, dismissing speculation that had circulated online about a secret union. At the time, her comments were taken at face value.

Screenshot from Niniola’s Instagram story announcing her husband’s death

Michael Ndika was a Nigerian business executive and music industry manager, best known as the Chief Executive Officer of NaijaReview, an entertainment and digital media platform focused on Afrobeats and contemporary African music.

He was recognised in industry circles for his behind-the-scenes contributions to the Nigerian music space, though, like his marriage, he operated largely away from public attention.

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The circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed. Niniola has made no further statement beyond her Instagram posts, and no cause of death has been confirmed at the time of publication.

Late music executive and NaijaReview CEO Michael Ndika

Niniola, born Niniola Apata, rose to prominence after finishing as a top contestant on Project Fame West Africa in 2013 and has since built one of the most distinctive careers in Nigerian music, earning a Grammy nomination along the way. She is also the older sister of singer Teni.