LAMATA has announced that from June 1, regulated public buses will strictly serve passengers, ending the trend of using transit buses for heavy goods transportation.

LAMATA has announced that from June 1, regulated public buses will strictly serve passengers, ending the trend of using transit buses for heavy goods transportation.

Lagos bans passengers from carrying heavy loads on BRT and public buses

Lagos State Government bans movement of goods and heavy luggage on regulated public buses from June 1, 2026, as LAMATA warns violators face sack and blacklist.

Lagos State will stop the movement of goods and heavy luggage on regulated public buses starting June 1, 2026.

LAMATA said the ban is aimed at improving passenger comfort, safety, and transport efficiency across the state.

Bus drivers and officials who violate or assist in breaking the directive risk immediate dismissal and blacklisting.

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The directive was disclosed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in a statement released on Tuesday by the agency’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi.

Terminal staff and drivers face immediate dismissal if they are found facilitating the loading of bulky items or commercial goods onto regulated buses.

According to LAMATA, the decision followed rising complaints from commuters over the growing habit of using public buses to move goods and bulky items, a situation the agency said has continued to affect passenger comfort, safety, and smooth transport operations in Lagos.

The authority explained that the resolution was reached after a strategic meeting involving LAMATA officials and heads of operations and maintenance from various bus operating companies in the state.

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The agency said stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the practice had become disruptive and needed to be stopped in order to restore order and improve service delivery for passengers who rely on the regulated bus system daily.

“LAMATA emphasised that the enforcement of the suspension will be strict and uncompromising. Any bus driver found violating the directive by conveying goods during the suspension period will face immediate sack and be blacklisted.

Engr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Akinajo, President and Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)

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“In addition, any ground staff or LAMATA personnel at terminals or loading points found aiding, permitting, or facilitating the loading of goods onto regulated buses will be summarily dismissed without exception,” the statement read.

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The transport authority also warned that there would be zero tolerance for violators once the enforcement begins.

LAMATA noted that the move is part of broader efforts by the Lagos State Government to improve safety, efficiency, and passenger experience within the state’s public transportation network, especially on regulated buses operating under schemes supervised by the authority.

The agency urged transport operators, terminal workers, commuters, and residents to comply fully with the directive and seek alternative means for moving goods and cargo within the city.

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Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, has one of the busiest public transport systems in Africa, with thousands of residents depending daily on buses operated under the state-regulated transport scheme. Authorities say the increasing transportation of heavy goods inside passenger buses has contributed to overcrowding, delays, and discomfort for commuters.

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