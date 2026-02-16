“As an Igbo Boy, I feel betrayed” — Fan Spits at Cubana Chief Priest Over Tinubu Support

Cubana Chiefpriest responds to allegations of betraying Igbos after backing President Tinubu’s second-term bid, sparking heated reactions online.

After being appointed Imo State’s Director of the City Boy Movement, Cubana Chief Priest took to his social media page to heavily endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and openly declare support for his 2027 re-election bid.

On a normal day, this would simply read as another celebrity publicly aligning with a sitting president, as Nigerian entertainers and businessmen have never exactly stayed away from politics . But this move hit differently for many reasons.

His latest post sparked outrage among his fans and foes, with many criticising his move and accusing him of betrayal.

The post features a fleet of buses customised with campaign messaging sponsored by Zenco, a prominent Nigerian billionaire entrepreneur, business mogul, and philanthropist from Ukpor, Nnewi South, Anambra State, and a group of men from the City Boy Movement.

His caption to the post reads:

@CityBoy.movement Late Night Meetings, We Are Too Focused To Be Distracted With ChoChoCho From Never Do Wells. Our Minds Are Made Up, The Goal Is Simple Deliver @officialasiwajubat Make Baba Too Fit Deliver For Us South Easterners .We Wont Be On The Bench Again For Another Four Years. To Comort Asiwaju Is A Total Impossibility, Who Wan Do Am ? How The Wan Take Do Am ? As Smart Stakers We Are Banking On Asiwaju This Time. We Cant Afford To Lose Again. In Politics You Must Throw Away Sentiments. APC Na The Surest ODD. Fight Go Soon Start For ADC For Flag Bearer Then You Guys Will Understand. No Party Comes Close, It’s So Clear📺

As a Nigerian, you are obviously aware of how deeply ethnicity shapes our political conversations, and the 2023 presidential election was emotional, divisive, and, in many ways, deeply personal for a lot of people.

To understand why Cubana Chief Priest is being accused of “betrayal”, you have to go back to that moment.

Throwback to the 2023 Presidential Election

Left-Right: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

During the 2023 race, three major candidates dominated the scene: Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), and Peter Obi (Labour Party). Peter Obi’s candidacy sparked something unprecedented. For many young Nigerians, he represented reform, accountability, and a break from the traditional two-party dominance.

But beyond that, for many in the South-East, his candidacy symbolised representation.

Peter Obi is Igbo. And for decades, conversations around the perceived political marginalisation of the South-East have lingered beneath the surface of national discourse. The region has long argued that it has not been given a fair shot at the presidency since the end of the civil war.

So when Obi emerged as a strong contender, it felt more historic than political. The “Obidient” movement became more than a support base; it became an identity. Online and offline, political allegiance blurred into ethnic solidarity. Voting patterns across the country further reflected long-standing regional loyalties, reinforcing the sense that Nigeria was once again divided along familiar lines.

Now, Here is Where Cubana Chief Priest Comes In

Cubana Chief Priest is Igbo. His brand, lifestyle, and public persona are anchored in Eastern pride. During the 2023 election cycle, many celebrities from the South-East either openly supported Peter Obi or were perceived to be sympathetic to his movement.

Fast forward to today: not only has Cubana Chief Priest endorsed Tinubu, but he has also accepted a visible leadership role within a political movement directly tied to the president .

For some of his critics, this is where the word “betrayal” enters the conversation. Here are a few noteworthy reactions Pulse culled from his post:

"As an Igbo boy, I feel betrayed. 💔💔"

"I understand when a poor and broke person sellout... But to have this kinda wealth and still be this greedy tells a lot about y'all... Tuehhh"

"One who sells his brothers even the buyers won’t trust him 🤦🏽‍♂️💔"

"Chai when I remember mazi Nnamdi kanu I cry 😢"

"You carry family go abroad then make ur village and community people vote government so you go see more money give your family,Las las na Afo nsi we go carry comot for this world"

"With the current situations in Nigeria, una still get mind they support APC ? 💔."

To them, it is not just about supporting Tinubu. It is about supporting Tinubu after what many considered a defining moment for Igbo political representation. It’s supporting the same corrupt, inefficient and parasitic government.