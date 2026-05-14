Regular consultations with a medical professional can help identify early warning signs before they become critical.

Regular consultations with a medical professional can help identify early warning signs before they become critical.

5 deadliest and most common cancers in Nigeria (2026) and early symptoms many ignore until it’s too late

Breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and more are rising in Nigeria.

SUMMARY

Advertisement

Advertisement

For women, the most common cancers are Breast and Cervical Cancer.

For men, the most common cancers are Prostate and Liver Cancer.

The main risks are Hepatitis B, HPV, late screening, and processed diets.

Prevention includes HPV vaccination, PSA tests (40+), and monthly breast self-exams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cancer is no longer a “rare illness” in Nigeria.

Across the country, more families are dealing with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other types of cancer than ever before.

In recent years, it feels like we are hearing the "C-word" more than ever before. From sad headlines about celebrities to heartbreaking news in our close circles, cancer is no longer a distant threat but a full-blown health crisis in Nigeria.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) , thousands of Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer annually, but stigma and late detection are big problems.

If you want to protect yourself and your loved ones, you need to know exactly what we are up against. Here are the most common cancers currently affecting Nigerians and the warning signs you cannot afford to ignore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why cancer cases are rising in Nigeria

Several factors are contributing to increasing cancer rates in Nigeria:

Late diagnosis and poor access to screening

Smoking and alcohol use

Unhealthy diets and obesity

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infections such as HPV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C

Environmental pollution and chemical exposure

An ageing population and lifestyle changes

According to recent estimates from the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2022 data , approximately 79,542 Nigerians die yearly from cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 deadliest and common cancers affecting Nigerians today

1. Breast cancer

A five-minute self-check once a month is a free and effective way to monitor your breast health between clinical screenings.

Breast cancer is currently the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Nigerian women. Medical data shows an increasing number of cases in women in their 30s and even 20s.

It happens when abnormal cells in the breast grow uncontrollably. While it affects mostly women, men can also develop breast cancer .

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to watch for: It’s not just about a hard lump. Look for "dimpling" (skin that looks like an orange peel), nipple discharge that isn't breast milk, or a change in the size or shape of the breast.

Major risk factors: Family history of breast cancer, obesity, alcohol consumption, hormonal factors, lack of physical activity, and increasing age.

Early detection is a lifesaver. Monthly self-exams are free and take five minutes. If you are over 40, a yearly mammogram should be non-negotiable.

2. Prostate cancer

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Nigerian men, breaking the silence and speaking to a doctor about urinary or physical changes is the first step in defeating prostate cancer.

This is the most common cancer among Nigerian men, especially those above 50.

Nigeria reportedly has the highest age-standardised prostate cancer mortality rate in the world. Because Black men are statistically at a higher risk globally, we have to be twice as vigilant.

The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder. Cancer develops when cells in the gland begin growing abnormally.

Common symptoms: Difficulty urinating, a weak flow, or the need to get up multiple times at night are often dismissed as "old age". However, these can be early red flags.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to do: Don’t wait for pain. Once a man hits 40, a simple PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test can catch issues before they turn deadly.

3. Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is the second most frequent cause of cancer deaths among women in Nigeria. Here’s the kicker: it is almost entirely preventable.

It is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is extremely common.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Common symptoms: Abnormal vaginal bleeding, bleeding after sex, pelvic pain, unusual vaginal discharge, and pain during intercourse.

Major risk factors: HPV infection, multiple sexual partners, smoking, a weak immune system, and lack of regular screening.

Prevention tips

Cervical cancer is one of the few c ancers that can often be prevented through the following :

HPV vaccination

Advertisement

Advertisement

HPV vaccination

Early treatment of abnormal cell changes

Nigeria has integrated the HPV vaccine into its routine immunisation system . If you have daughters between 9 and 14, getting them vaccinated is the best gift you can give them.

4. Liver cancer

Liver cancer is incredibly aggressive and common in Nigeria, largely due to our high rates of untreated Hepatitis B and C.

In fact, Nigeria accounts for a significant portion of global Hepatitis B-related deaths.

Common symptoms: Abdominal swelling, weight loss, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), loss of appetite, and fatigue.

The risk factor: Beyond Hepatitis, heavy alcohol intake and liver cirrhosis, toxins called aflatoxins (found in poorly stored "old" groundnuts or grains) can damage the liver over time.

Many Nigerians live with Hepatitis B without knowing it. Testing and vaccination can significantly reduce risk.

5. Colorectal cancer

Traditional high-fibre diets are one of your best defences against the rising cases of colorectal cancer in urban Nigeria.

Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum and is becoming more common due to dietary and lifestyle changes.

As our diets move away from traditional high-fibre staples toward processed "fast foods", colorectal cancer is on the rise. National health trends suggest that high consumption of processed meats and lower fibre intake are major contributors.

Common symptoms: Blood in stool, persistent constipation or diarrhea, abdominal pain, sudden weight loss, and fatigue.

Major risk factors: Low-fibre diets, processed foods, smoking, obesity, family history

When found early, colorectal cancer is often highly treatable. Unfortunately, many Nigerians seek medical care only after symptoms become severe.

Prevention: Eat more fibre (vegetables and local grains like Acha or Ogi) and cut back on processed meats.

READ NEXT: 7 Common Foods Scientists Say Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

Bonus: Kidney cancer

While not as frequent as breast or prostate cancer, kidney cancer is becoming a significant concern.

It is often linked to lifestyle diseases like hypertension (high blood pressure) and obesity, which are skyrocketing in Nigerian urban centres.

Warning signs: Blood in the urine and a persistent dull ache in the "small" of your back or side that doesn't go away with rest.

Cancer Symptoms Nigerians Should Never Ignore

Some warning signs may not always mean cancer, but they should still be checked by a doctor:

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent fatigue

Blood in urine or stool

Lumps anywhere in the body

Long-lasting pain

Persistent cough

Unusual bleeding

Difficulty swallowing

Ignoring symptoms for months can allow cancer to spread.

How Nigerians can reduce their cancer risk

While not all cancers can be prevented, certain habits may reduce risk:

Avoid smoking

Reduce alcohol intake

Exercise regularly

Maintain a healthy weight

Eat more fruits and vegetables

Get vaccinated against HPV and Hepatitis B

Go for regular screenings

Seek medical attention early

Is cancer a death sentence?

In Nigeria, the answer is often "no", if caught early. The biggest hurdle we face isn't just the lack of equipment; it’s the fear of knowing.

We must move past the "it is not my portion" mindset and embrace the "I will check myself" lifestyle. Screening is cheaper than treatment, and awareness is more powerful than fear.

Take Action Today:

Perform a self-check: Ladies, check your breasts; men, monitor your bathroom habits.

Get Tested: Visit a government hospital or a reputable lab for a screening.