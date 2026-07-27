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‘That's a stupid law’ — Pastor Ibiyeomie slams ban on preaching in buses

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 19:44 - 27 July 2026
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Salvation Ministries founder Pastor David Ibiyeomie
Pastor David Ibiyeomie has criticised the proposed ban on preaching in commercial buses, describing the bill as anti-Christian and urging believers to oppose it.
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  • Pastor David Ibiyeomie described the proposed ban on preaching in commercial buses as a "stupid law."

  • He argued the bill unfairly targets Christians and urged believers to resist it.

  • The FRSC Amendment Bill is awaiting presidential assent before it can become law.

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Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, has strongly criticised the proposed ban on preaching in commercial buses, describing it as targeted at Christians and warning that the church will not stay silent if it becomes law.

The backlash follows the Senate's passage of the Federal Road Safety Corps (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which criminalises hawking, trading and preaching inside commercial vehicles, prescribing a fine of ₦50,000, six months' imprisonment, or both, for offenders. The bill is currently awaiting presidential assent.

Reacting to the development, Ibiyeomie did not hold back. "Are you aware they said you should not preach in buses? That's a stupid law," he said, adding, "Nigeria has gotten so stupid, the so-called men in assembly, I don't know where they kept their brains."

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The cleric argued that the law singles out Christians while allowing other religious practices to continue unchecked. "Nigerians will not preach in buses but you put loudspeaker outside, nobody is talking and Christians are keeping quiet," he said, without providing evidence that the bill, which does not name any specific religion, is enforced unevenly.

He called on Christians to resist the legislation. "Every Christian, rise up. They are telling you not to preach in buses, tomorrow they'll tell you not to share handbills," he said, warning further, "I will never be alive to see Christianity being humiliated in Nigeria, never. If they do it, quote me, some of us will leave."

Pastor Ibiyeomie
Pastor Ibiyeomie

Ibiyeomie also took aim at religious leaders he accused of staying silent due to financial or political ties. "Go and ask your president if I've taken one dime from him so I can talk," he said, suggesting that compromised loyalties have weakened the church's collective voice on national issues.

Widening his criticism beyond the bill, the pastor pointed to economic hardship and migration trends as issues he believes deserve more national outrage. "South Africa is cleaning Nigerians, nobody is talking. Nigeria is one of the poorest nations on earth, nobody's talking," he said, contrasting the current climate with what he described as a louder public response during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

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Ibiyeomie's comments add to a growing list of reactions from Christian leaders and organisations
Ibiyeomie's comments add to a growing list of reactions from Christian leaders and organisations

He attributed the silence among some clergy to tribalism, stating plainly, "I will never be a tribalistic preacher. Most preachers can't talk because of sentiment."

Ibiyeomie's comments add to a growing list of reactions from Christian leaders and organisations, including the Christian Council of Nigeria and the Anglican Diocese of Lagos South West, who have also publicly opposed the bill since its passage, calling for it to be reviewed before receiving presidential assent.

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