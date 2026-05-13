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Alexx Ekubo died of complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer, family confirms

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:22 - 13 May 2026
Alexx Ekubo’s family has confirmed the illness that led to the actor’s death.
The family of Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke has released an official statement confirming his passing and disclosing for the first time the illness that claimed his life.
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  • Alexx Ekubo’s family has confirmed that the actor died from complications related to advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

  • The statement revealed he battled the illness privately while continuing to reassure friends and colleagues that he was fine.

  • The family has asked for privacy and said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

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In a statement released on Thursday, the family confirmed that Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos following complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. The statement described his illness as brief but said he faced it with strength and faith throughout.

"After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer," the statement read. "Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world."

The Ekubo family’s statement confirming the actor’s cause of death.

The confirmation of kidney cancer puts into context what many of his colleagues had described in the days following his death, many of them describing a man who kept the severity of his condition almost entirely to himself.

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Friends who reached out in his final months received reassurances that he was fine. His last Instagram post dated back to December 30, 2024, and his prolonged silence on social media had quietly unsettled those who knew him, though few understood the reason why.

The family has requested privacy during this period and asked for prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul and for all who mourn his passing. Funeral arrangements and further details on family matters, the statement noted, will be communicated in due course.

Evercare Hospital in Lagos, where Alexx Ekubo passed away.

Alexx Ekubo was one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, known for his roles across dozens of films and television productions over a career that spanned more than a decade. He was 40 years old.

The outpouring of tributes from colleagues since the news broke on Monday has been significant, with many expressing the same grief, that they had no idea how serious things had become, and that he had chosen, deliberately, to face his final months on his own terms.

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The family's statement ended with gratitude. "We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family throughout this period."

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