Operatives of the NSCDC Anti-Vandalism Squad securing a red fuel tanker carrying 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated fuel along the highway.

Operatives of the NSCDC Anti-Vandalism Squad securing a red fuel tanker carrying 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated fuel along the highway.

Driver allegedly tried to run over NSCDC officers while transporting 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated petrol in Anambra

A truck driver was arrested in Anambra after allegedly trying to run over NSCDC officers while transporting 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated petrol. Here's what happened.

NSCDC arrested a truck driver after he allegedly tried to run over officers during an operation in Amansea, Anambra State.

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The corps impounded a truck carrying 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated petrol after discovering discrepancies in its waybill.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, while the suspect remains in custody pending possible prosecution.

A truck driver has been arrested in Anambra State after he allegedly attempted to run over operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The officers had intercepted his tanker, which was conveying about 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, during an intelligence-led operation.

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The impounded blue tanker truck conveying 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) intercepted in Amansea, Anambra State.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Amansea along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Awka, according to the NSCDC Anambra State Command.

The suspect, Sunday Ukeh, 46, from Odume in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, is currently in the custody of the corps while investigations continue.

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Superintendent Corps (SC) Edwin Okadigbo

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According to a statement issued by Superintendent Corps (SC) Edwin Okadigbo, Head of Media and Tactical Operations, the operation was carried out by the Command's Anti-Vandalism Squad led by Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Christian Nwosu following intelligence on suspected illegal petroleum racketeering.

The NSCDC said operatives flagged down the truck for inspection after receiving intelligence that it was transporting suspected adulterated petroleum products.

However, instead of complying, the driver allegedly accelerated towards the officers in an attempt to force his way through.

"The driver attempted to run over members of the Anti-Vandalism Squad," the command said, adding that the operatives immediately pursued the truck and intercepted it at the Military Checkpoint in Amansea.

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The corps further alleged that while officers were trying to arrest him, the suspect physically assaulted one of the operatives before he was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

The NSCDC said preliminary checks on the truck's documentation uncovered significant discrepancies in the waybill, particularly regarding the source and intended destination of the petroleum product.

As a result, the truck and its cargo of approximately 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated PMS were impounded pending the conclusion of investigations.

Authorities stressed that the product is only suspected to be adulterated at this stage, and investigations are ongoing to determine its authenticity and origin.

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NSCDC warns against attacks on officers

Anambra State NSCDC Commandant Maku Olatunde, who commended operatives for their bravery during the interception of the suspected adulterated petrol truck.

Speaking on the development, Commandant Maku Olatunde, the Anambra State Commandant of the NSCDC, commended members of the Anti-Vandalism Squad for what he described as their professionalism and courage during the operation.

He warned members of the public against obstructing or attacking law enforcement officers carrying out lawful duties.

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According to him, anyone found assaulting NSCDC personnel or attempting to frustrate official operations would face prosecution in line with the law.