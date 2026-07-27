Months after denying they were married, Zlatan and Davita announce wedding celebration

Zlatan Ibile and partner Davita have announced plans for a wedding celebration months after the singer denied they were married and their private civil wedding later surfaced.

Zlatan and Davita announced plans for a wedding celebration during a private jet trip to Soso Soberekon's wedding.

The announcement comes months after Zlatan denied they were married despite growing speculation.

The couple reportedly held a private civil wedding in December 2025 before details later became public.

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Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner, Davita, have announced plans for a wedding celebration, months after denials and speculation surrounding their relationship status.

The announcement came in a video circulating online, filmed aboard a private jet en route to fellow celebrity Soso Soberekon's wedding, with singer Teni, media personality Toke Makinwa, and other guests on board.

Singer Zlatan and his longtime partner, Davita, reveal they are having a wedding soon pic.twitter.com/VBnkUkEwDd — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 26, 2026

In the clip, Teni introduced Davita as Zlatan's "wonderful wife" and announced that the couple would be having their wedding, before handing the floor to Davita, who spoke warmly and invited those present to attend.

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When pressed on whether the invitation extended to their wider fan base watching the video online, Davita laughed and said she was too shy for that, keeping the moment light among the group.

The announcement adds another chapter to a relationship timeline that has played out publicly over the past year. In January, Zlatan pushed back against viral posts referring to Davita as his wife, clarifying at the time that she was the mother of his children rather than his spouse, and expressing frustration at Nigerians sharing unverified claims online.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner, Davita

By March, speculation resurfaced after the couple shared family photos showing them wearing matching rings, and Davita began using Zlatan's surname, Omoniyi, on her Instagram profile.

Reports later emerged that the couple had, in fact, quietly held a private civil wedding ceremony in December 2025, attended only by close family and loved ones. The union only became public in May, after a wedding decorator involved in the event shared photos and videos from the ceremony online, revealing details the couple had reportedly intended to keep private.

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Neither Zlatan nor Davita issued a formal statement confirming the December ceremony at the time, though the leaked photos showed the pair dressed simply, with Zlatan in a suit and Davita in white, in what many fans praised as a deliberately low-key affair.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner, Davita at their court wedding

Zlatan and Davita share two sons together, and their relationship has featured prominently in the singer's public life in recent years, including a widely shared moment in which he surprised her with a Mercedes-Benz for her birthday, and another in which he was seen cheering her on at her university graduation.

With the latest announcement, attention has now shifted to when the couple's larger, public wedding celebration will take place, following what appears to have been a quiet legal marriage kept out of the spotlight for several months.