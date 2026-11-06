Is it a sin for Christians to remarry after divorce?

Is it a sin for Christians to remarry after divorce?

Is it a sin for Christians to remarry after divorce? Here's what the Bible and Christian leaders say

While Scripture teaches that marriage is a lifelong covenant, being divorced does not make someone unworthy of God's love, grace or forgiveness.

The Bible identifies sexual immorality as an exception to its teaching against divorce.

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Christians interpret Paul's teaching about abandonment differently, particularly regarding remarriage.

Being divorced does not mean someone is beyond God's love, grace or forgiveness.

"...to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health... until death do us part.” That oath binds Christian marriage, making it one of life's biggest commitments.

But what happens when that marriage becomes unhappy, abusive or simply falls apart?

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If a Christian gets divorced, does that mean they must remain single for the rest of their lives? Can they fall in love again, marry someone else and still be right with God?

It is a question that has divided opinions among Christians, largely because some Bible passages appear to discourage remarriage after divorce. In contrast, others are interpreted as allowing it under certain circumstances.

To understand what Scripture says, Pulse Nigeria spoke to Spiricoco NG, a Christian digital organisation committed to providing resources for spiritual growth, and an anonymous Apostle.

While both agree that God intends marriage to be a lifelong commitment, they seem to have different opinions on when divorce and remarriage are permissible.

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What does the Bible say about divorce and remarriage? Let’s do a little Sunday school

Is it a sin for Christians to remarry after divorce?

In Matthew 19:3–6, the Pharisees questioned Jesus on whether a man could divorce his wife for any reason, and Jesus referred to the creation of man and woman, explaining that a husband and wife become one flesh.

He then said, "What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder."

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This passage forms the foundation of the Christian belief that marriage is meant to be a lifelong commitment and one that shouldn’t be broken.

However, Jesus also acknowledged an exception to this teaching in Matthew 19:9, where He said, "Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, committeth adultery."

The passage is one of the most frequently cited scriptures in discussions about divorce and remarriage. But how far does this exception extend, and what does it mean for someone whose marriage has already ended?

Under what conditions can a Christian divorce and remarry?

According to Spiricoco NG, the first thing Christians must consider is why the marriage ended. The organisation identifies two circumstances in which it believes divorce and remarriage are biblically permissible.

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1. When a spouse commits adultery

Spiricoco points to Matthew 19:9, where Jesus makes an exception for sexual immorality. The organisation interprets this to mean that when one spouse commits adultery, the innocent partner is free to end the marriage and marry someone else.

In other words, a Christian whose marriage ends because of their partner's infidelity is not necessarily committing adultery by remarrying.

2. When an unbelieving spouse abandons the marriage

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The second circumstance comes from 1 Corinthians 7:12–15, where the Apostle Paul addresses marriages between believers and unbelievers. He encourages Christians married to unbelievers to remain in their marriages if their partners are willing to stay.

However, he adds that if the unbelieving partner chooses to leave, the Christian should allow them to go.

Verse 15 states, "But if the unbelieving depart, let him depart. A brother or a sister is not under bondage in such cases, but God hath called us to peace."

According to Spiricoco, this means that the abandoned Christian is no longer bound to the marriage and is free to remarry.

The organisation maintains that Christians who divorce for reasons outside these circumstances should remain unmarried or reconcile with their former spouses based on 1 Corinthians 7:10–11, where Paul instructs separated couples to remain unmarried or reconcile rather than marry someone else.

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Now, as mentioned earlier, not everyone interprets these Bible passages as a permanent restriction on remarriage.

An Apostle who spoke to Pulse Nigeria anonymously argued that being divorced does not automatically mean someone is living in sin or that they can never get married again.

According to him, God hates divorce, not divorced people, which is true based on John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world…”

He explained that God never intended for marriages to end, but human weaknesses and the failure to uphold the love that should exist between couples sometimes lead to broken relationships.

He also referred to Matthew 19:7–9, where Jesus explained that Moses permitted divorce because of the hardness of people's hearts, even though it was not God's original intention for marriage.

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The Apostle believes that Christians who have divorced can still remarry if they choose to or feel led to do so. He also encouraged anyone who feels guilty about getting divorced or remarrying to return to Jesus and restore their relationship and fellowship with God.

What if a Christian wants to divorce because of abuse or other serious problems?

Abusive Relationship-Signs

As the Apostle mentioned above, God hates divorce, not divorced people. He acknowledged that Matthew 19:9 is the New Testament passage that explicitly identifies sexual immorality as an exception to Jesus' teaching against divorce but also argued that Christians should not interpret the Bible's position on marriage using that passage alone.

He maintained that no specific New Testament verse explicitly permits divorce for every possible reason and that the broader teachings of Scripture, which are about love, justice, human dignity and peace, should also guide how Christians handle marriages that have become harmful.

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He put it this way: "The covenant of life supersedes the covenant of marriage."

In other words, the commitment to marriage should not mean that someone must sacrifice their life, safety or well-being to remain with their spouse.

For example, someone experiencing domestic violence may need to leave the home, seek help and protect themselves and their children. The Apostle suggested that couples could also seek counselling, healing and prayer where reconciliation remains possible.

He explained that the central message of Scripture is love, which extends to forgiveness, restoration and reconciliation.

READ NEXT: How to help someone in an abusive relationship

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So, is it a sin for Christians to remarry after divorce?

There is no single interpretation of divorce and remarriage accepted by all Christian churches.

Spiricoco NG believes remarriage is permissible under specific circumstances, particularly when a spouse commits adultery or an unbelieving partner abandons the marriage.

The Apostle, however, believes divorce does not automatically disqualify someone from marrying again. He argues that although the Bible takes marriage seriously, its wider teachings on love, justice, forgiveness and the preservation of life must also be considered.

For anyone who has gone through a divorce, the question is not necessarily as straightforward as finding one Bible verse and applying it to every situation.

At the end of the day, it requires understanding the circumstances surrounding the divorce, studying the relevant scriptures and praying to God for guidance or seeking guidance from a trusted spiritual leader.