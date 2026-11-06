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Nigerian-born Liverpool star faces last chance to choose Super Eagles after recent call-up

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:03 - 06 November 2026
Ngumoha showed off his fresh cornrows in Nigeria’s iconic 1996 Super Eagles “Dream Team” retro jersey
Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha remains eligible to switch international allegiance to Nigeria despite three England capshis international future
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Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha remains eligible to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria despite making three senior appearances for England, leaving the Super Eagles with a potential opportunity to recruit one of Europe's most exciting teenage prospects. 

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However, the 18-year-old's latest retention in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the November Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain could bring his international future closer to a definitive decision.

Why Ngumoha can still switch to Nigeria

Ngumoha has made three senior appearances for England, including a friendly against New Zealand and two competitive outings against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

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Under FIFA's eligibility regulations, the friendly appearance does not count towards permanently tying him to England. The Liverpool winger has therefore accumulated two of the four competitive appearances required to become ineligible for a future switch.

Players under 21 can feature in up to three competitive matches for one senior national team and still change allegiance, provided they meet FIFA's additional eligibility conditions, including waiting three years from their last appearance before applying for the switch.

However, appearing in a fourth competitive international fixture would permanently tie Ngumoha to England.

The regulations also contain an important exception for major tournaments. A player who features in the final tournament of a World Cup, European Championship, Copa América or Gold Cup becomes permanently tied to that country, regardless of their age or the number of minutes played.

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Nigeria face competition from England

Through his family heritage, Ngumoha is eligible to represent Nigeria, France and Guadeloupe, giving him several international options despite his involvement with England.

His retention in Tuchel's squad for the upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Spain presents a potentially decisive moment. Should he feature in both competitive matches, he would reach the four-appearance threshold and lose the option of switching to the Super Eagles.

International friendlies, regardless of how many a player features in, do not count towards the competitive appearance limit. For Nigeria, the situation creates an increasingly narrow window to convince the Liverpool teenager to commit his international future to the country of his birth.

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