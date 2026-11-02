Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries years after first marriage ended, introduces new wife to congregation

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has remarried years after his first marriage ended, introducing his new wife, Mo Jasyme, to The Fountain of Life Church congregation during a Sunday service in Lagos.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduced his new wife, Mo Jasyme, to his congregation on November 1, 2026.

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He was previously married to Oluwakemi Banjoko, whom he wed in London in March 2013. They have two children together.

The pastor's new marriage comes years after his first marriage ended in separation.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has found love again, more than a decade after marrying his first wife, Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko, with whom he shares two children.

The senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, introduced his new wife, identified as Mo Jasyme, to his congregation during Sunday service on November 1, 2026.

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The announcement came a day after Odukoya sparked curiosity on social media by sharing a photograph of two hands wearing wedding rings with the caption, "To New Beginnings."

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's cryptic post.

His followers, especially popular celebrities like Broda Shaggi, Ifedayo Agoro and Bisola Aiyelola, congratulated him.

Standing beside his wife in church, Jimmy spoke about how he had been navigating life alone since taking over the leadership of the church following his father's death. He then introduced her to the congregation as his wife and the church's new first lady.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Marries Pastor Mo Jasmyne Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, is now married to Pastor Mo Jasmyne. Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Church blessed the marriage during a church service at Fountain of Life Church today. — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) November 1, 2026

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The couple subsequently knelt before Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, who prayed for and blessed their union.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, prayed for and blessed their union.

Jimmy Odukoya's first marriage and how it began

Jimmy Odukoya and his ex-wife, Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko.

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Before his new marriage, Odukoya was married to Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko, popularly known as Kemi. The couple tied the knot in London on March 9, 2013, after meeting in Lagos in 2011. They eventually welcomed two children together before their marriage ended in separation.

Jimmy Odukoya, his ex-wife, Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko and their two children.

Interestingly, their relationship began with an encounter at Ooh La La, a restaurant in Ikeja, Lagos, when Kemi accompanied her cousin to meet Jimmy and a mutual friend.

In a 2013 interview with ThisDay, republished by YNaija, the couple opened up about their courtship ahead of their wedding. Jimmy recalled that although he initially paid more attention to Kemi's cousin, they eventually started talking at another family gathering.

Their conversations became so frequent that they sometimes spoke from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

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Interestingly, Kemi revealed that Jimmy did not initially tell her he was a pastor. When he eventually disclosed it, she reportedly went silent for about 30 seconds.

Jimmy also recounted how he proposed to her in London, using a sweet wrapper to playfully ask her to marry him before revealing the actual engagement ring.

However, their marriage eventually came to an end.

Who is Jimmy Odukoya’s new wife?

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Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife, Mo Jasyme.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's new wife is Mo Jasyme, a designer and creative entrepreneur who is now known as Pastor Mo Odukoya.

Mo was previously married to British-Nigerian music producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, popularly known as itsMOSA. The former couple reportedly collaborated on several creative projects during their relationship.

Mo made her first public appearance as Jimmy's wife at The Fountain of Life Church on November 1, 2026, where she described it as an honour to stand alongside her husband.