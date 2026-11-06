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José Mourinho reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's shock Portugal retirement

15:27 - 06 November 2026
Real Madrid boss José Mourinho has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic retirement from international football.
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Real Madrid manager José Mourinho shared his thoughts following the forward's emotional retirement from international football.

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The 41-year-old Al Nassr striker shocked the footballing world on Thursday by announcing his permanent withdrawal from the Portugal national team, drawing the curtain on a legendary 23-year international career.

A publicised dispute with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus triggered the abrupt exit. After a breakdown in communication, Ronaldo left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen without official authorisation, leading to a swift one-month suspension from the federation.

What Mourinho said

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Addressing the media fallout during his Friday press conference ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming LALIGA fixture against Valencia, Mourinho offered a supportive perspective on the situation.

Mourinho, who previously managed Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabéu, insisted that the veteran's controversial exit should not overshadow his monumental contributions to the country.

"His decision must be respected, and I do respect it," Mourinho told the assembled Spanish press.

However, the Portuguese tactician also expressed visible regret over the sour circumstances surrounding the departure of his nation's greatest-ever player.

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"The only thing I wish for is that the moment of his retirement as a player will be different from his farewell yesterday," the Real Madrid boss added.

The relentless pursuit of 1,000 goals

While Ronaldo's international days are officially over, Mourinho was incredibly quick to remind reporters that the forward remains a devastating force in domestic football.

"He hasn’t ended his career; those who know him are aware that he still has goals," Mourinho stated emphatically.

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal as Neymar, Fernandes React
Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal as Neymar, Fernandes React
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Ronaldo's recent club form validates his former manager's assessment. Operating as the offensive focal point for Al Nassr, Ronaldo recently delivered a spectacular hat-trick during a thrilling 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Kholood Club on October 29.

That ruthless domestic performance elevated his official career tally to a staggering 985 senior goals.

Now entirely free from the gruelling physical demands of international travel, Ronaldo can dedicate his complete focus toward reaching the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone before he permanently concludes his playing career.

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